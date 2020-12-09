District court

New civil cases
- Stacey Havens v. Johnny Havens, domestic register foreign judgment
- Lindsay Ann Ellis v. Clinton Skylar White, domestic register foreign judgment
- Barbara Elizabeth Buxton v. Timothy Lee Dattilio, domestic register foreign judgment
- Black Canyon Funding LLC re structured settlement payments from Zachariah Dort to Black Canyon Funding LLC, structured settlement protection act
- Stephanie Dawn Haid v. John Nelson Haid Jr., divorce no children
- Ashley Gwen Garlick v. Kristopher Lee Garlick, divorce no children
- Jennifer Lynn Obert v. Justyn Jack Obert, divorce no children
- Andrew James Branson v. Shelby Marie Branson, divorce no children
- Mark Perry, Kent Perry, Christopher D. Perry re Dale Perry Living Trust, trust matters
- Richard Johnson and Scott Soulek v. Timothy W. Renz, business organization litigation
- Cody Ross Canada v. Charlene Canada, divorce no children
- Vanessa Marie Mccoy v. Taffney Jayne Mccoy, divorce no children
- Susan Evon v. Charles J. Raines, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
Civil disposition
- Brittany R. Draper v. Jasonus R. Tillery, dismissed
- Teresa Clark v. Eric Munoz MD, Wyoming Medical Center Inc., Casper Cardiology LLC, Michel Skaf MD, Wyoming Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Inc., dismissed
- Stacey Lee Baughan v. Richard Charles Baughan, dismissed
- Sara Ann Herman to Sara Ann Knigge, change of name
- Sit Means Sit Franchise Inc. v. Garrett Neufeld, judgment
- Bradley E. Hughes and Ronald D. Holmes v. Ray A. Fulton and Bonnie M. Fulton, default judgment
- Baley Ann Nicole Lavering v. Brent Paul Sanborn, order
- Leah a. Barrett and estate of Betty June Cochran v. Casper Operations LLC, dismissed
- Larry Ridgeway v. General Motors LLC, order
- Joshua James Fenton v. Christina Suzanne Amy, order
New criminal cases
- James Wayne Luce, burglary
- Timothy Stephen Miler, burglary, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
- Dennis Troy Howard, accessory before the fact (times 3), conspire to commit felony
- Adam Farnes, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
Criminal disposition
- Aaron Robert Kraft, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, deferred sentence; reckless endangering, guilty.
