 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Stacey Havens v. Johnny Havens, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Lindsay Ann Ellis v. Clinton Skylar White, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Barbara Elizabeth Buxton v. Timothy Lee Dattilio, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Black Canyon Funding LLC re structured settlement payments from Zachariah Dort to Black Canyon Funding LLC, structured settlement protection act
  • Stephanie Dawn Haid v. John Nelson Haid Jr., divorce no children
  • Ashley Gwen Garlick v. Kristopher Lee Garlick, divorce no children
  • Jennifer Lynn Obert v. Justyn Jack Obert, divorce no children
  • Andrew James Branson v. Shelby Marie Branson, divorce no children
  • Mark Perry, Kent Perry, Christopher D. Perry re Dale Perry Living Trust, trust matters
  • Richard Johnson and Scott Soulek v. Timothy W. Renz, business organization litigation
  • Cody Ross Canada v. Charlene Canada, divorce no children
  • Vanessa Marie Mccoy v. Taffney Jayne Mccoy, divorce no children
  • Susan Evon v. Charles J. Raines, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular

Civil disposition

  • Brittany R. Draper v. Jasonus R. Tillery, dismissed
  • Teresa Clark v. Eric Munoz MD, Wyoming Medical Center Inc., Casper Cardiology LLC, Michel Skaf MD, Wyoming Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery Inc., dismissed
  • Stacey Lee Baughan v. Richard Charles Baughan, dismissed
  • Sara Ann Herman to Sara Ann Knigge, change of name
  • Sit Means Sit Franchise Inc. v. Garrett Neufeld, judgment
  • Bradley E. Hughes and Ronald D. Holmes v. Ray A. Fulton and Bonnie M. Fulton, default judgment
  • Baley Ann Nicole Lavering v. Brent Paul Sanborn, order
  • Leah a. Barrett and estate of Betty June Cochran v. Casper Operations LLC, dismissed
  • Larry Ridgeway v. General Motors LLC, order
  • Joshua James Fenton v. Christina Suzanne Amy, order

New criminal cases

  • James Wayne Luce, burglary
  • Timothy Stephen Miler, burglary, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
  • Dennis Troy Howard, accessory before the fact (times 3), conspire to commit felony
  • Adam Farnes, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense

Criminal disposition

  • Aaron Robert Kraft, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, deferred sentence; reckless endangering, guilty.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster Dec. 3
Announcements

Inmate roster Dec. 3

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 3, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 5, 6, and 7, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News