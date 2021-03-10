 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Amanda Leigh Dunlap v. Corey Garette Willey, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Kimberly D. Adams, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Meaghan Marie Walker and Jacob P. Moore, child support/parental contribution
  • Austin James Brooks v. Melissa Renee Brooks, divorce no children
  • Brittany A. Roszel v. Lucas G. Roszel, divorce with children
  • Jennifer A. Brown v. Arthur G. Brown, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Tara L. McCoy, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. David A. Macias and Tiffany R. Stalkup, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kayla R. Chapman and Kahel K. Chapman, child support/parental contribution
  • Korana LaVelle Squires v. Mark Donald Squires, divorce no children
  • Kesha Lynn Giles v. Cody Block Giles, divorce no children
  • Everett Dean Counts v. Danae Paige Buff Counts, divorce no children
  • Kaylin Nancy Romberger v. Austin Wayne Romberger, divorce no children
  • Samantha Dawn Midkiff v. Bailey Reese Midkiff, divorce with children
  • Kyle Charles Miller v. Amanda J. Miller, divorce no children
  • Gabriela Alcaraz v. Dylan Ryan Getzfreid, custody and parental visitation
  • Kelli Lynn Frear v. David Matthew Frear, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Cheryl L. Dionne, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Brandy L. Chester and Trevor R. Hyde, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. David A. Ruckman, child support/parental contribution
  • Michael Facey v. Unemployment Insurance Commission, appeal

Civil disposition

  • Natrona County Child Support Endorcement v. Megan Shea Mayhew and Dustin James Mayhew, dismissed
  • Jadie Lynn Cowgar v. Austin J. Joslyn, order terminating parental rights
  • DFS v. John D. Egan Jr., order
  • Isaac Cervantes v. Johnathan Michael Medinamachado, dismissed without prejudice
  • Stacie L. Johns v. Billy Ryan Huggans, judgment
  • Robert Ray Fowler v. Vanessa Ann Fowler, judgment
  • Maygen Colleen Terzich v. Steven David Terzich, judgment
  • Melissa B. Castillo v. Robert B. Castillo, judgment
  • Allen Lee Haney v. Katie Lynn Haney, judgment
  • Shara E. Morgan v. Dennis Michael Morgan, judgment
  • DFS v. James E. Grant, judgment
  • Terri L. Lunsford v. Anthony S. Lunsford, judgment
  • DFS v. Latoyda D. Moore, judgment
  • Markae E. Petersen v. Adam R. Setty, judgment
  • Natrona County Child Support Enforcement v Brett Alvin G. Dunning, dismissed
  • Tiffany Marie Lee Hong v. Jerry Hong, judgment

New criminal cases

  • Charles Leroy Denney, apply pressure on throat or neck, felonious restraint expose victim to risk
  • Jodi Dawn Nickerson, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Olinza Headd, murder 2nd degree
  • David E. Contreras, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2)
  • Gilbert Jose Carlos Casias Sr., convicted felon in possession of firearm
  • Lowell James Lund, sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 9), sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2); attempt to commit felony substantial step
  • Judith Marie Marshall, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less

Criminal disposition

  • Ronald Benally, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
  • Russell Jones Jr., conspire to commit felony, deferred sentence; wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, dismissed
  • Rowdy Irish Patterson, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 4), guilty times 4; child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, dismissed
  • Jedediah Matthew Moore, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed; fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
  • Kristin Leann Terry, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, deferred sentence
  • Austin Leroy Barba, sex abuse minor 1st degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, guilty
  • Christopher Lloyd Krogh, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed; DUI controlled substance 1st offense within 10 years, guilty
  • Shawn Eric Newport, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty
  • Michelle Kay Reynolds, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Jacob Karl Babcock, stalking felony violation of order of protection or similar law, violate protection order, dismissed; interfere with peace officer
  • Ethan Faunce, theft $1,000 or more (times 2), dismissed (times 2); conspire to commit felony (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
  • Gage Hardwick, utter forged writing, guilty
  • Gayle Scarborough, receive comp for past official behavior, deferred sentence; conflict of interest, guilty
  • Billy Daniel Martin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • Tialyssa Jade Armour, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, guilty; DUI alcohol and controlled substance combo 1st offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property 1st offense, dismissed
  • Jeremy Lynn Trowbridge, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Jordan T. Mitchell, cause bodily injury to peace officer, dismissed; property destruction $1,000 or more, dismissed
  • John Jacob Webster, property destruction $1,000 or more, guilty
  • Amber D. Miller, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Nicholas Raymond Frederick, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Andrew C. Goldstein, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, liquid, 3/10 gram or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; theft deprive under $1,000
  • Jermaine Antone Palato, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty
  • Will Donovon Henze, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 4, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 3, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 6, 7, and 8, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names ar…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 5, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News