District court

New civil cases
- Jaycee Nicole Smith v. David Michael Arthur Smith, divorce no children
- 550 N. Poplar Inc. v. Burger King Corporation and Seafive LLC, contract
- Dallas Moore v. Vincent Hytreck, Total Energy Services and Does I-X, personal injury or wrongful death, vehicular
- DFS v. Jessica L. Sodders and jordan P. Ingles, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Moriah C. Fowler and Cheniece C. Lamb, child support/parental contribution
- Gaddis Lender v. Gaddis Custom Building LLC and Kristan Gaddis, debt collection
- DFS v. Brittany M. Hermon and Adam J. Britton, child support/parental contribution
- Melvin Lee Walker v. Tony Lyn Rowe, business organization litigation
- Zackary Joseph Gracey v. Tristen Gifford, custody and parental visitation
Civil disposition
- Jessica Louise Boudreaux v. Bradley James Jefferson Davis, order
- DFS v. William H. Annett, order
- Jessica Kay Smith v. Sean Donald Smith, order
- Therese J. Hurt Field v. Andrew J. Field, order
- Becky Lynn Kouri v. Shawn J. Kouri, child support order
- Ronni Rose Gonzalez v. Alex Gonzalez, order
- Gloria Donna Martinez v. Greg Dean Martinez, order
- Christine Louise Coffey v. Christopher Terrance Coffey, order
- DFS v. Dominique Oliva Clark, order
- DFS v. Nickolas David jones, order
- DFS v. Lucas A. Sanchez, order
- Krystal D. Meyer v. Eric A. Meyer, order
- DFS v. Jennifer Haines, order
- Jennifer Lynn Sams v. Jeremy Mark Drinkwalter, judgment
- Tara M. Larson v. Tony J. Larson, order
- DFS v. Nancy L. Jones, order
- DFS v. Felicia D. Midkiff, order
- DFS v. April Gordon, order
- April Rae Daley v. Brent Matthew Daley, order
- Angel M. Rosencrans v. Zachary O. Baker, order
- Terri L. Lunsford v. Anthony S. Lunsford, order
- Redea Lynne Washington v. Jerry Emmanuel Washington, order
- Kevin John Taylor v. Desiree N. Taylor, order
- Pamela Jean Wyatt v. Marshall Casey Wyatt, order
- Stephanie Copp v. Ryan Wade Freeman, order
- DFS v. Luis Antonio Sila, order
New criminal cases
- Zachary Garrett Knigge, influence juror, witness or officer
- Emily Nelson, use another's credit card $1,000 or more
- Jason Waugaman, possess child porn (times 9)
- Paul Dean Bennett, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Criminal disposition
- Kavan Sage Peppersack, theft $1,000 or more, guilty; aid child's violation of law second offense (times 2), guilty times 2
- Spirit Lee Carlson, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed; take controlled substance or liquor into jail, dismissed
- Brandon Munguia, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Keith Edward Hammond, domestic battery 1st offense (times 2), guilty times 2; unlawful contact rude insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, dismissed; child abuse, guilty
- Stephanie Ann Cestnik, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, guilty; burglary, dismissed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!