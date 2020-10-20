 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Jaycee Nicole Smith v. David Michael Arthur Smith, divorce no children
  • 550 N. Poplar Inc. v. Burger King Corporation and Seafive LLC, contract
  • Dallas Moore v. Vincent Hytreck, Total Energy Services and Does I-X, personal injury or wrongful death, vehicular
  • DFS v. Jessica L. Sodders and jordan P. Ingles, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Moriah C. Fowler and Cheniece C. Lamb, child support/parental contribution
  • Gaddis Lender v. Gaddis Custom Building LLC and Kristan Gaddis, debt collection
  • DFS v. Brittany M. Hermon and Adam J. Britton, child support/parental contribution
  • Melvin Lee Walker v. Tony Lyn Rowe, business organization litigation
  • Zackary Joseph Gracey v. Tristen Gifford, custody and parental visitation

Civil disposition

  • Jessica Louise Boudreaux v. Bradley James Jefferson Davis, order
  • DFS v. William H. Annett, order
  • Jessica Kay Smith v. Sean Donald Smith, order
  • Therese J. Hurt Field v. Andrew J. Field, order
  • Becky Lynn Kouri v. Shawn J. Kouri, child support order
  • Ronni Rose Gonzalez v. Alex Gonzalez, order
  • Gloria Donna Martinez v. Greg Dean Martinez, order
  • Christine Louise Coffey v. Christopher Terrance Coffey, order
  • DFS v. Dominique Oliva Clark, order
  • DFS v. Nickolas David jones, order
  • DFS v. Lucas A. Sanchez, order
  • Krystal D. Meyer v. Eric A. Meyer, order
  • DFS v. Jennifer Haines, order
  • Jennifer Lynn Sams v. Jeremy Mark Drinkwalter, judgment
  • Tara M. Larson v. Tony J. Larson, order
  • DFS v. Nancy L. Jones, order
  • DFS v. Felicia D. Midkiff, order
  • DFS v. April Gordon, order
  • April Rae Daley v. Brent Matthew Daley, order
  • Angel M. Rosencrans v. Zachary O. Baker, order
  • Terri L. Lunsford v. Anthony S. Lunsford, order
  • Redea Lynne Washington v. Jerry Emmanuel Washington, order
  • Kevin John Taylor v. Desiree N. Taylor, order
  • Pamela Jean Wyatt v. Marshall Casey Wyatt, order
  • Stephanie Copp v. Ryan Wade Freeman, order
  • DFS v. Luis Antonio Sila, order

New criminal cases

  • Zachary Garrett Knigge, influence juror, witness or officer
  • Emily Nelson, use another's credit card $1,000 or more
  • Jason Waugaman, possess child porn (times 9)
  • Paul Dean Bennett, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Criminal disposition

  • Kavan Sage Peppersack, theft $1,000 or more, guilty; aid child's violation of law second offense (times 2), guilty times 2
  • Spirit Lee Carlson, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed; take controlled substance or liquor into jail, dismissed
  • Brandon Munguia, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Keith Edward Hammond, domestic battery 1st offense (times 2), guilty times 2; unlawful contact rude insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, dismissed; child abuse, guilty
  • Stephanie Ann Cestnik, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, guilty; burglary, dismissed
