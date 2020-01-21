District court

New civil cases
- Michael Shane Daniels v. Cassie R. Daniels, divorce with children
- Tara Santistevan Blackwell v. Kenneth Wayan Blackwell, divorce no children
- Katheryn Marie Buffa v. John Garret Buffa, divorce with children
- Andrew R. Sinclair v. Mercedes June Madding, divorce with children
- Jade Selna Slaymaker v. Jamie Lee Slaymaker, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Amanda R. Dixon and DFS v. William M. Arias, default judgment
- Elizabeth Marie Gangwish v. Shawn Kelly Gangwish, dismissed
- DFS and Tammy Dawn Dominguez v. Rio R. Ponce, dismissed
- Krystin Kaye Osterman v. Tristan John Osterman, order to modify
- George Sitting Eagle Sr., and DFS v. Stephanie A. Piper, default judgment
- DFS v. David Kohon, default judgment
- DFS and Kari L. Hayes v. Carlos J. Salazar, default judgment
- DFS v. Robert Bockman Jr., order after hearing
- DFS and Tlia M. Lujan v. Jamey Lee Salazar, dismissed
- Susan L. Mitchell v. Joey K. Mitchell Haley, order after hearing
New criminal cases
- Ryan Kyle Bressler, shoplift $1,000 or more
- Reede L. Coppock, possess controlled substance, interfere with peace officer
- Michelle Kaye Reynolds, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
- Allison Sellers, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury
Criminal disposition
- Echo Marie Pollock, attempt & conspire felony (times 3), dismissed times 2
- Theresa Fullerton, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
- Trae Derek Smith, intentional abuse of vulnerable adult, guilty; sexual assault 1st degree mental illness, guilty; intentional abuse of vulnerable adult, dismissed; sexual assault 1st degree physical force (times 2), dismissed times 2; sexual abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
- Bryan Hackleman, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance times 2, dismissed times 1; attempt & conspire felony, dismissed
- Jose Gurrola-Arellano, attempt & conspire felony.