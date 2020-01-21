You are the owner of this article.
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Michael Shane Daniels v. Cassie R. Daniels, divorce with children
  • Tara Santistevan Blackwell v. Kenneth Wayan Blackwell, divorce no children
  • Katheryn Marie Buffa v. John Garret Buffa, divorce with children
  • Andrew R. Sinclair v. Mercedes June Madding, divorce with children
  • Jade Selna Slaymaker v. Jamie Lee Slaymaker, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Amanda R. Dixon and DFS v. William M. Arias, default judgment
  • Elizabeth Marie Gangwish v. Shawn Kelly Gangwish, dismissed
  • DFS and Tammy Dawn Dominguez v. Rio R. Ponce, dismissed
  • Krystin Kaye Osterman v. Tristan John Osterman, order to modify
  • George Sitting Eagle Sr., and DFS v. Stephanie A. Piper, default judgment
  • DFS v. David Kohon, default judgment
  • DFS and Kari L. Hayes v. Carlos J. Salazar, default judgment
  • DFS v. Robert Bockman Jr., order after hearing
  • DFS and Tlia M. Lujan v. Jamey Lee Salazar, dismissed
  • Susan L. Mitchell v. Joey K. Mitchell Haley, order after hearing

New criminal cases

  • Ryan Kyle Bressler, shoplift $1,000 or more
  • Reede L. Coppock, possess controlled substance, interfere with peace officer
  • Michelle Kaye Reynolds, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Allison Sellers, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury

Criminal disposition

  • Echo Marie Pollock, attempt & conspire felony (times 3), dismissed times 2
  • Theresa Fullerton, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Trae Derek Smith, intentional abuse of vulnerable adult, guilty; sexual assault 1st degree mental illness, guilty; intentional abuse of vulnerable adult, dismissed; sexual assault 1st degree physical force (times 2), dismissed times 2; sexual abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
  • Bryan Hackleman, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance times 2, dismissed times 1; attempt & conspire felony, dismissed
  • Jose Gurrola-Arellano, attempt & conspire felony.
