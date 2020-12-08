District court

New civil cases
- Michael A. Norberg v. State, specific relief
- State re: U.S. currency $6,433 possessed by Jaime Lynn Dubray, forfeiture of property
- Tosha Blackburn and Josh Blackburn v. Paul Harnetty and Community Health Center of Central Wyoming Inc., personal injury tort
- Kurt Lyman v. Hunter Lyman and Michelle Ukele, grandparental visitation
- Elizabeth Zenaida Venegas to Elizabeth Zenaida Oldfather, name change
- Kendall Marie Malandrini v. Dennis Eli Malandrini, divorce with children
- Brandi Lynn Richardson v. Becca Jane Richardson, divorce no children
- Julie Joanne Jacobs v. Shawn Michael Jacobs, divorce no children
- Victoria Gilliam v. Michael Keeley, custody and parental visitation
- Falysha K. Taylor v. Zachary Taylor, divorce with children
- DFS v. Wanita D. Benton, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Carmen M. Martinez and Zachary R. Fuhrer, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Alfirio Martinez, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Twilight P. Boyle and Randy L. Ellis Jr., child support/parental contribution
- Rebecca Grace Wallace to Rebecca Grace Ruano, name change
- Shanese Larae Porter to Shanese Larae Compton, name change
Civil disposition
- Register Guard Federal Credit Union, an Oregon Credit Union v. Donald A. Jakobiak II, order
- Ronald Snow v. St. Anthony Manor and Archdiocesan Housing Management Services, appeal reversed
- Deanna G. Weeks v. Daniel E. Weatherly, judgment
- Transworld Systems Inc. v. Marty Alvin Dunning, judgment
New criminal cases
- Isaac Sitting Eagle, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, domestic battery 1st offense, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less
- Christopher G. Sheehan, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, possess deadly weapon, unlawful contact rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury
- Joshua Remillong, child abuse responsible for welfare torture or cruel confinement, sex abuse 3rd degree (times 2), child abuse responsible for welfare mental injury (times 2), sex abuse minor 1st degree, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury
- Sabrina Bright, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored (times 2)
- Michael Webster, apply pressure on throat or neck, property destruction $1,000 or more
- Jason E. Wolfe, burglary (times 2), conspire to commit felony,under 21 possess alcohol
- Nicholas David Helton, possess controlled narcotic substance, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
- Jeremy Lee Bansept, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
- Jacob Karl Babcock, stalking felony, violation of protection order of protection or similar law, violate protection order, interfere with peace officer
- Bobbie J. Butler, theft $1,000 or more
- Rodney Shane Musser, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less
- Ryan G. Shaffer, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
- Duan Touchstone, possess deadly weapon, aggravated robbery deadly weapon
- Jeffrey Spencer, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, reckless endangering, flee or attempt to elude police, reckless driving, valid driver's license.
Criminal disposition
- Rory Eron Bunnell, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; manufacture or deliver controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed;possess controlled substance (times 5), guilty times 1, dismissed times 4
- Christopher Lloyd Krogh, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, DUI controlled substance 1st offense within 10 years
- William Presfield IV, conspire to commit felony, guilty
- Karen Beasley, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving, 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty
- Jordan R. Farley, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; leave scene of accident resulting in injury or death; fail to report over $1,000 property damage or injury
- Jeremy Day, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
- Charla M. Burton, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, under $1,000, guilty
- Thomas Allee, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- William Ray Poutre, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Helina Tatum Kathleen Freeman, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Kerry Michael Flott, theft $1,000 or more, guilty
- Austin Leroy Barba, sex abuse minor 1st degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree
- Joshua Kraus, aggravated burglary deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony, dismissed
- Wesley Adam Dabbs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty
- Bryan Hackleman, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1
- Jose Gurrola-Arellano, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Bryan Hackleman, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed
- Dawn R. Jackson, manufacture or deliver controlled substance (times 2), guilty times 2; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Steven Jay Kirkpatrick, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, guilty
- Casey Jackson, burglary, guilty; violate temporary protection order (times 2), dismissed times 2
- Ron Warner, domestic battery 2nd offense within 15 years, guilty
- Antoine Domone Miller, habitual criminal violent felony plus 3-plus priors committed after person reached 18 years old, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
- Gade Dewayne Oldaker Jr., child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 3; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Tialyssa Jade Armour, theft deprive $1,000 or move or firearm/livestock regardless of value, DUI alcohol & controlled substance combo 1st offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property 1st offense, dismissed
- Jared Alexander Baker, possess controlled substance, 3rd plus offense, guilty; interfere with peace officer, guilty; reckless driving, dismissed; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police, guilty
- Corey Allen Ray, aggravated burglary deadly weapon, guilty
- Bobby Joe Mielke, criminal entry, unlawful entry into occupied structure and commit battery or domestic battery, dismissed; property destruction $1,000 or more, interfere with emergency calls, domestic assault 1st offense, stalking misdemeanor.
