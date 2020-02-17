You are the owner of this article.
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • State re: currency $3,000 possessed by Levi Kelsey Hudson
  • Paul E. Watts v. Barbara Shepperson, property without mineral rights
  • Deena Christine Ludtke v. Justin Ludtke, divorce no children
  • Irma J. Bideau v. Roy E. Bideau and Madelene M. Bideau, civil
  • Julia Carlene Deshaw v. Shawn Douglas Deshaw, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Sheena Bigman v. Anthony Salazar, paternity and support
  • Macay E. Armstrong and DFS v. Andrew F. Harrison, order
  • Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Stephanie Ray Bauders, judgment
  • Paul Daviau v. Connie J. Daviau, judgment
  • Darwin Hedges v. Shawn's Johns LLC and Shawn Odell Nash, default judgment
  • Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Sheila Henry, judgment
  • Ashley Lynn Andreen v. Chandler Joseph Anderson, dismissed
  • Samantha Rose Debyah v. Brandon Robert Kyle Debyah, judgment

New criminal cases

  • Tyla Trumbull, escape felony conviction
  • Rocky L. Rigler, conspire to commit felony, make writing that purports to be another's
