District court

New civil cases
- State re: currency $3,000 possessed by Levi Kelsey Hudson
- Paul E. Watts v. Barbara Shepperson, property without mineral rights
- Deena Christine Ludtke v. Justin Ludtke, divorce no children
- Irma J. Bideau v. Roy E. Bideau and Madelene M. Bideau, civil
- Julia Carlene Deshaw v. Shawn Douglas Deshaw, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Sheena Bigman v. Anthony Salazar, paternity and support
- Macay E. Armstrong and DFS v. Andrew F. Harrison, order
- Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Stephanie Ray Bauders, judgment
- Paul Daviau v. Connie J. Daviau, judgment
- Darwin Hedges v. Shawn's Johns LLC and Shawn Odell Nash, default judgment
- Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Sheila Henry, judgment
- Ashley Lynn Andreen v. Chandler Joseph Anderson, dismissed
- Samantha Rose Debyah v. Brandon Robert Kyle Debyah, judgment
New criminal cases
- Tyla Trumbull, escape felony conviction
- Rocky L. Rigler, conspire to commit felony, make writing that purports to be another's