District court

New civil cases
- Trenton James Nickerson v. Amanda Margaret Preddice, divorce no children
- Larry Lee Hanley v. Diana Yaneth Hanley, divorce no children
- Hope Cove LLC re Aysha Trinidad to Hope Cove LLC, structured settlement protection act
- Gwendolyn Marie Brashier v. Toby Kyle Brashier, divorce with children
- Dana Falen v. Robert M. Shively, Rob Shively PC and Shively Law Offices PC, tort unspecified
- DFS v. Jordan L. Lewis and Luis A. Silva, child support/parental contribution
- Mitchell Alvin Horning v. Jennifer Sue Ellen Horning, divorce no children
- Jacob Matthew Milne v. Caleigh A. Peak, custody and parental visitation
- Emily A. Martinez v. Andy R. Martinez, divorce with children
- DFS v. Jessica Dresser and Kasey C. Guenther, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Anna K. Atkins, child support/parental contribution
- Jason Howard Remington v. Jennifer Anne Remington, divorce with children
- Clinton Wayne Keithley v. John Richard Allen, divorce no children
- Amber Carson v. Robert Hamby, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- DFS v. Louie E. Archuleta, domestic relations
- Shauna Kay Sager v. Logan Randall Sager, divorce no children
- Samantha M. Moore v. Anthony Norris, domestic relations
- Cheryl Erickson v. Jory McClintock, property without mineral rights
- DFS v. Alexandrea L. Dannels and Johnathan C. Hughes, child support/parental contribution
