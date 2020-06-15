You are the owner of this article.
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Trenton James Nickerson v. Amanda Margaret Preddice, divorce no children
  • Larry Lee Hanley v. Diana Yaneth Hanley, divorce no children
  • Hope Cove LLC re Aysha Trinidad to Hope Cove LLC, structured settlement protection act
  • Gwendolyn Marie Brashier v. Toby Kyle Brashier, divorce with children
  • Dana Falen v. Robert M. Shively, Rob Shively PC and Shively Law Offices PC, tort unspecified
  • DFS v. Jordan L. Lewis and Luis A. Silva, child support/parental contribution
  • Mitchell Alvin Horning v. Jennifer Sue Ellen Horning, divorce no children
  • Jacob Matthew Milne v. Caleigh A. Peak, custody and parental visitation
  • Emily A. Martinez v. Andy R. Martinez, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Jessica Dresser and Kasey C. Guenther, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Anna K. Atkins, child support/parental contribution
  • Jason Howard Remington v. Jennifer Anne Remington, divorce with children
  • Clinton Wayne Keithley v. John Richard Allen, divorce no children
  • Amber Carson v. Robert Hamby, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • DFS v. Louie E. Archuleta, domestic relations
  • Shauna Kay Sager v. Logan Randall Sager, divorce no children
  • Samantha M. Moore v. Anthony Norris, domestic relations
  • Cheryl Erickson v. Jory McClintock, property without mineral rights
  • DFS v. Alexandrea L. Dannels and Johnathan C. Hughes, child support/parental contribution
Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

