Easter at College Heights Baptist
College Heights Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Mike Sedar Park. Following the egg hunt you are invited to the Men's Chili Cook-off at College Heights Baptist Church (located at 1927 South Walnut) for lunch. On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Sonrise Service at College Heights is at 7:30 a.m. and the Easter Service is at 10 a.m.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

