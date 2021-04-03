Easter at Grace Lutheran

Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave., will be having in-person worship services along with worship services on Zoom for the following dates: 10 a.m., April 4, Easter service, coffee for fellowship will be provided, followed by an Egg Hunt for the kiddos. All are welcome, masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Please call 265-6329 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m., to noon, for more information.
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
