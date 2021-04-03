 Skip to main content
Easter at St. Mark's
Easter at St. Mark's

Holy Week at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 7th and Wolcott: Easter Sunday on April 4, there will be two services, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Contact the office to reserve seating. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced at all services.

For further information contact the church office, 237-0831.

