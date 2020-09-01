 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency housing assistance available
View Comments

Emergency housing assistance available

{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency assistance for renters and homeowners is available for Wyoming residents affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The program is open to all Wyoming residents who have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19, said Cole Ehmke, the personal finance specialist with University of Wyoming Extension.

“The program opened in June with an allocation of $15 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding,” Ehmke said. “So far, much of the money is still available, and there is now likely increased need with the end of the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits from the U.S. government.”

Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA) is managing the application process for the Wyoming Emergency Housing Assistance Program (WEHAP).

Applicants must pay 10 percent of their monthly gross income toward their rent or mortgage, and the assistance program will pay the rest, up to $3,000 a month, said Ehmke.

The assistance is directly paid to a landlord or mortgage company, who must complete paperwork to accept the payment. Funds may be applied to rent or mortgage payments from as early as April 2020. Asset and income restrictions apply.

“Applicants will want to gather information for the application such as documentation of income and housing expenses,” Ehmke said.

The program can be accessed at the WCDA website www.wyomingcda.com. A calculator and an FAQ for the program are available online. A print application is also available.

For assistance completing the WEHAP application, contact the WCDA at WEHAPHelps@wyomingcda.com or 1-307-253-1089.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their …

Announcements

District court

  • Updated

New civil cases Moser Energy Systems v. Frio Energy Services LLC, business organization litigation

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their …

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 226, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News