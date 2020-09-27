Episcopal Diocese elects new bishop

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Canon Paul-Gordon Chandler was elected on September 19, 2020, to be the 10th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming.

Chandler succeeds the Rt. Rev. John S. Smylie upon his retirement in 2021.

Chandler is the rector of The Anglican Church in Qatar (The Church of the Epiphany & The Anglican Center) in the Persian Gulf, a church that hosts 85 other church congregations of varying sizes, in addition to their own. Serving as an appointed mission partner with The Episcopal Church, he is an Episcopal priest, author, peace builder and art curator.

He grew up in Senegal, West Africa and has lived and worked around the world in leadership roles with The Episcopal Church, faith-based publishing, the arts, and Christian relief and development agencies. He is also the founding president of CARAVAN, an international peace building non-profit closely associated with The Episcopal Church that uses the arts to build sustainable peace around the world, and which has held several strategic inter-religious art exhibitions throughout Wyoming.

Chandler was elected on the second ballot out of a field of three nominees. He received 52 votes of 89 cast in the lay order and 53 of 70 cast in the clergy order.

The electing convention was held at the Casper Events Center.