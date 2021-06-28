Escapade RV rally to hit Sweetwater County

The 60th Escapade Escapees RV Club Rally will be July 18 to 23, 2021, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Participants will be traveling to Rock Springs from across the country in their RVs for a week of RV education, entertainment, and exploring of Sweetwater County.

Eight hundred RVs of all brands, shapes and sizes will be pulling into the complex for their week long on-site stay. During the week attendees will participate in classes to learn about RV maintenance, insurance, and other tips to be successful during life on the road. Between classes, guests can attend concerts and nightly entertainment held on the grounds. There is even a kid-tailored itinerary for families who attend the rally!

When attendees are not at the Sweetwater Events Complex, they will be out dining, recreating, and exploring all Sweetwater County has to offer. At a similar event in 2019, visitors brought $418,400 to local restaurants, bars, shopping, and gas stations in Rock Springs. This event is predicted to bring $3 million into the local economy.

“We are excited to host the Escapees RV Club Rally. After a year of no large RV events, we are looking forward to having visitors come to enjoy all Sweetwater County has to offer,” says Larry Lloyd, Sweetwater Events Complex executive director.