Evening in the Word starts Tuesday
Evening in the Word women's interdenominational bible study is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, continuing through April 28 at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Cost is $15 for the workbook.

Kelly Minter has written a study about the life of Joseph, entitled "Finding God Faithful." In the midst of hardship, tragedy and unanswered questions, it’s difficult to glimpse God at work. How do people hold onto their faith during these times? How do they trust God is working all things for their good and His glory?

Over eight sessions, trace the path of Joseph’s life in the Book of Genesis to observe how God’s sovereignty reigns, even in the darkest moments. Learn to recognize when God is working during periods of waiting, trust God’s plan when life doesn’t make sense and rest in the sufficiency of His presence in every circumstance. His provision is enough, His presence is constant and His purpose is unstoppable. Join for video sessions and small group discussions. Questions? Call Gwen at 262-0719.

