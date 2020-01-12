You are the owner of this article.
Evening in the Word Tuesday
Evening in the Word Tuesday

In this seven-session study from Tuesday to February 25 at 6:30 p.m., Christine Caine will help us develop a new understanding of how God sees you and has chosen you to help make Jesus’ name known on this planet. The winter Evening in the Word class is at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Workbooks are $15. The lesson is called "20/20." Through biblical teaching and lessons from her own life, Christine will challenge you to share the story of how God's love has transformed your life right where you are. Call Gwen 262-0719 with questions.

