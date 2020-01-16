You are the owner of this article.
Exciting series of Buddhist classes
Exciting series of Buddhist classes

American Buddhist Monk, Gen Kelsang Rinzin will be teaching a series of classes based upon the Buddhist poems, "Eight Verses of Training the Mind." Teachings will will include improving relationships, learning to love purely, understanding positive and negative emotions and much more. Classes will be held the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m., February 4 to June 6. You are welcome to attend all, or as many classes as you can make. Class is held at Theraexpressions Meditation, 351 South Beach St, Suite 3.

Anyone of any religion or no religion is welcome. There will be a guided meditation, the teaching and a Q&A. A $15 donation is requested. Questions, call (970) 482-7613.

