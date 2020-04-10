You are the owner of this article.
Extension parking lots offer free Wi-Fi to UW students
University of Wyoming students facing internet difficulties to access online courses can use Wi-Fi in parking lots of UW Extension offices across the state.

Parking lot Wi-Fi is being offered in 14 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Extension director Kelly Crane said Wi-Fi access in parking areas is often provided through cooperative agreements with county commissioners. UW closed its Laramie campus to the public in mid-March following spring break and required all courses be offered online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wi-Fi and contact information is available by going to www.uwyo.edu/uwe and clicking on the “UW Extension Parking Lot Wi-Fi Availability” link under “UW Extension during COVID-19.”

Access to extension facilities is restricted due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, and students will not be able to access extension offices or other facilities.

“If students have questions or require a password for Wi-Fi access, they are encouraged to call the respective county extension office, or e-mail the UW Extension county coordinator listed,” said Kelly Crane. “UW Extension is happy to support our students.”

County, contact information, location, and if a password is required:

  • Big Horn County: Gretchen Gasvoda-Kelso, gasvoda@uwyo.edu, 307-568-4160, 208 S. 5th St., Basin
  • Converse County: Leah Roberts, lrober23@uwyo.edu, 307-358-2417, 1839 Madora Ave., Suite 4, Douglas
  • Fremont County /Lander: Alex Malcolm, amalcolm@uwyo.edu, 307-332-2363, 130 Eugene St., password required
  • Fremont County/Riverton: Alex Malcolm, amalcolm@uwyo.edu, 307-857-3654, 814 S. Federal Blvd., password required
  • Goshen County: Megan Brittingham, mbrittin@uwyo.edu, 307-532-2436, 4516 U.S. Highway 26/85, Torrington
  • Hot Springs County: Barton Stam, brstam@uwyo.edu, 307-864-3421, 328 Arapahoe, Thermopolis
  • Laramie County: Julie Daniels, jdaniel6@uwyo.edu, 307-633-4383, available via LCCC, 1400 E. College Dr., Pathfinder Building, Cheyenne
  • Lincoln County/Afton: Shar Perry, hunsaker@uwyo.edu, 307-885-3132, 150 S. Washington St.
  • Lincoln County/Kemmerer: hunsaker@uwyo.edu, 307-828-4091, 215 Hwy. 233
  • Niobrara County: Denise Smith, desmith@uwyo.edu, 307-334-3534, 4080 U.S. Highway 20, Lusk
  • Platte County: Stacy Buchholz, stacy@uwyo.edu, 307-322-3667, 57 Antelope Gap Rd., Wheatland
  • Sublette County: Megan Smith, sublette@uwyo.edu, 307-367-4380, 9660 Hwy. 191, Pinedale
  • Sweetwater County: Marty Henry, mgiffor2@uwyo.edu, 307-352-6775, 2500 College Dr., via WWCC, Rock Springs
  • Teton County: Mary Martin, mmmartin@uwyo.edu, 307-733-3087, 255 West Deloney, Jackson
  • Uinta County: Bridger Feuz, bmfeuz@uwyo.edu, 307-783-0570, 228 9th St., Evanston, password required
  • Washakie County: Amber Armajo, amwall@uwyo.edu, 307-347-3431, 1200 Culbertson Ave., Worland
  • Wind River Reservation: Amanda Hitshew-Small, ahitshew@uwyo.edu, 307-332-2135, Frank Wise Building 3 Ethete Rd., Fort Washakie

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

