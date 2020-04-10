Extension parking lots offer free Wi-Fi to UW students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming students facing internet difficulties to access online courses can use Wi-Fi in parking lots of UW Extension offices across the state.

Parking lot Wi-Fi is being offered in 14 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Extension director Kelly Crane said Wi-Fi access in parking areas is often provided through cooperative agreements with county commissioners. UW closed its Laramie campus to the public in mid-March following spring break and required all courses be offered online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wi-Fi and contact information is available by going to www.uwyo.edu/uwe and clicking on the “UW Extension Parking Lot Wi-Fi Availability” link under “UW Extension during COVID-19.”

Access to extension facilities is restricted due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, and students will not be able to access extension offices or other facilities.

“If students have questions or require a password for Wi-Fi access, they are encouraged to call the respective county extension office, or e-mail the UW Extension county coordinator listed,” said Kelly Crane. “UW Extension is happy to support our students.”

County, contact information, location, and if a password is required:

Big Horn County: Gretchen Gasvoda-Kelso, gasvoda@uwyo.edu, 307-568-4160, 208 S. 5th St., Basin

Converse County: Leah Roberts, lrober23@uwyo.edu, 307-358-2417, 1839 Madora Ave., Suite 4, Douglas

Fremont County /Lander: Alex Malcolm, amalcolm@uwyo.edu, 307-332-2363, 130 Eugene St., password required

Fremont County/Riverton: Alex Malcolm, amalcolm@uwyo.edu, 307-857-3654, 814 S. Federal Blvd., password required

Goshen County: Megan Brittingham, mbrittin@uwyo.edu, 307-532-2436, 4516 U.S. Highway 26/85, Torrington

Hot Springs County: Barton Stam, brstam@uwyo.edu, 307-864-3421, 328 Arapahoe, Thermopolis

Laramie County: Julie Daniels, jdaniel6@uwyo.edu, 307-633-4383, available via LCCC, 1400 E. College Dr., Pathfinder Building, Cheyenne

Lincoln County/Afton: Shar Perry, hunsaker@uwyo.edu, 307-885-3132, 150 S. Washington St.

Lincoln County/Kemmerer: hunsaker@uwyo.edu, 307-828-4091, 215 Hwy. 233

Niobrara County: Denise Smith, desmith@uwyo.edu, 307-334-3534, 4080 U.S. Highway 20, Lusk

Platte County: Stacy Buchholz, stacy@uwyo.edu, 307-322-3667, 57 Antelope Gap Rd., Wheatland

Sublette County: Megan Smith, sublette@uwyo.edu, 307-367-4380, 9660 Hwy. 191, Pinedale

Sweetwater County: Marty Henry, mgiffor2@uwyo.edu, 307-352-6775, 2500 College Dr., via WWCC, Rock Springs

Teton County: Mary Martin, mmmartin@uwyo.edu, 307-733-3087, 255 West Deloney, Jackson

Uinta County: Bridger Feuz, bmfeuz@uwyo.edu, 307-783-0570, 228 9th St., Evanston, password required

Washakie County: Amber Armajo, amwall@uwyo.edu, 307-347-3431, 1200 Culbertson Ave., Worland

Wind River Reservation: Amanda Hitshew-Small, ahitshew@uwyo.edu, 307-332-2135, Frank Wise Building 3 Ethete Rd., Fort Washakie

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.