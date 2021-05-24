Famed conductor to lead chamber concert

Central to the 2021 Casper Mountain Music Festival will be chamber orchestra performances led by Ukranian-born American conductor Taras Krysa who was appointed music director of the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra in 2016 after serving as music director of the Henderson Symphony for nine seasons. He continues to serve as the director of orchestra studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. An accomplished violinist, Krysa was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and continues to maintain an active career performing chamber music.
The performance will take place at the First United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 20 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
The Casper Mountain Music Festival is 10 days full of live musical performances in Casper. The current schedule includes June 18, Big Tree Neighborhood, 7 p.m.; June 20, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.; June 22, Backwards Distilling Tasting Room, 7 p.m.; June 24, First Interstate Bank lobby, noon, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12:15 p.m.; June 25, Gruner Brothers Brewing, 6 p.m., and June 27, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.
The program for the first chamber orchestra concert on June 20 will include “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1,” by Johann Sebastian Bach with Bruce Barrie and Steven Trinkle as soloists on Corni de Caccia, “Le Tombeau de Couperin Suite,” by Maurice Ravel, the “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” by Johann Carl Fischer with Genie Burkett as timpani soloist, and Symphony No. 3 by Franz Schubert. Widely regarded as one of the best orchestra compositions of the 18th century, the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1” is a showpiece highlighting corni de Caccia -- three oboes, bassoon, violino piccolo with string accompaniment. “Le Tombeau,” a twentieth-century work composed by Ravel in memory to the Baroque composer, François Couperin, pays homage to the dance suite. Most unique is the “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” now credted to Johann Christian Fischer, well-known among his peers as an oboist, performer and teacher. Closing the concert will be Franz Schubert’s “Symphony No. 3,” written a few months after the composer turned 18.
The Casper Mountain Music Festival is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Casper Star-Tribune, the Hill Music Company and many more.
More information is available on the Trinkle Brass Works website, https://www.trinklebrassworks.org and the Trinkle Brass Works/Portable Masterpieces Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/trinklebrassworks/.
