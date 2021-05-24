Famed conductor to lead chamber concert

Central to the 2021 Casper Mountain Music Festival will be chamber orchestra performances led by Ukranian-born American conductor Taras Krysa who was appointed music director of the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra in 2016 after serving as music director of the Henderson Symphony for nine seasons. He continues to serve as the director of orchestra studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. An accomplished violinist, Krysa was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and continues to maintain an active career performing chamber music.

The program for the first chamber orchestra concert on June 20 will include “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1,” by Johann Sebastian Bach with Bruce Barrie and Steven Trinkle as soloists on Corni de Caccia, “Le Tombeau de Couperin Suite,” by Maurice Ravel, the “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” by Johann Carl Fischer with Genie Burkett as timpani soloist, and Symphony No. 3 by Franz Schubert. Widely regarded as one of the best orchestra compositions of the 18th century, the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1” is a showpiece highlighting corni de Caccia -- three oboes, bassoon, violino piccolo with string accompaniment. “Le Tombeau,” a twentieth-century work composed by Ravel in memory to the Baroque composer, François Couperin, pays homage to the dance suite. Most unique is the “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” now credted to Johann Christian Fischer, well-known among his peers as an oboist, performer and teacher. Closing the concert will be Franz Schubert’s “Symphony No. 3,” written a few months after the composer turned 18.