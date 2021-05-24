 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Famed conductor to lead chamber concert
0 comments

Famed conductor to lead chamber concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Central to the 2021 Casper Mountain Music Festival will be chamber orchestra performances led by Ukranian-born American conductor Taras Krysa who was appointed music director of the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra in 2016 after serving as music director of the Henderson Symphony for nine seasons. He continues to serve as the director of orchestra studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. An accomplished violinist, Krysa was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and continues to maintain an active career performing chamber music.

The performance will take place at the First United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 20 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Casper Mountain Music Festival is 10 days full of live musical performances in Casper. The current schedule includes June 18, Big Tree Neighborhood, 7 p.m.; June 20, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.; June 22, Backwards Distilling Tasting Room, 7 p.m.; June 24, First Interstate Bank lobby, noon, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 12:15 p.m.; June 25, Gruner Brothers Brewing, 6 p.m., and June 27, First United Methodist Church, 3 p.m.

The program for the first chamber orchestra concert on June 20 will include “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1,” by Johann Sebastian Bach with Bruce Barrie and Steven Trinkle as soloists on Corni de Caccia, “Le Tombeau de Couperin Suite,” by Maurice Ravel, the “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” by Johann Carl Fischer with Genie Burkett as timpani soloist, and Symphony No. 3 by Franz Schubert. Widely regarded as one of the best orchestra compositions of the 18th century, the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1” is a showpiece highlighting corni de Caccia -- three oboes, bassoon, violino piccolo with string accompaniment. “Le Tombeau,” a twentieth-century work composed by Ravel in memory to the Baroque composer, François Couperin, pays homage to the dance suite. Most unique is the “Concerto for Eight Obbligato Timpani,” now credted to Johann Christian Fischer, well-known among his peers as an oboist, performer and teacher. Closing the concert will be Franz Schubert’s “Symphony No. 3,” written a few months after the composer turned 18.

The Casper Mountain Music Festival is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Casper Star-Tribune, the Hill Music Company and many more.

More information is available on the Trinkle Brass Works website, https://www.trinklebrassworks.org and the Trinkle Brass Works/Portable Masterpieces Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/trinklebrassworks/.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 15, 16, and 17, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News