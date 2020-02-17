Family Stuff
After school at the library
Baking soda and colored vinegar eruptions are always a crowd pleaser. I mean, what’s not to like? They’re fun. They’re fizzy. And they’re colorful. They are so beautiful that you can even make art projects using the eruptions. Students in grades K–6 are invited to join us on Wednesday, February 19 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for this fun (and messy!) crafting program. All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
The Man in the Arena
Attend a talk on Teddy Roosevelt and his love of books at Natrona County Library on February 19 at 6:30 p.m. “The Man in The Arena” is a celebration of Theodore Roosevelt - the essential American. Owen Wister, who knew him well, called him "the most American American who ever lived!" There is no subject about which he did not thirst for knowledge: history, politics, philosophy, nature, linguistics, taxidermy, poetry - the list is endless. He loved books - he read in seven languages, including Portuguese. He wrote books - 36 books in all on a bewildering variety of subjects. He was a man who loved to talk philology with Harvard professors and bug collections with six-year-olds. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Church is moving
First Baptist Church of Casper is moving. After more than 100 years, the church will move to what was formerly the First Presbyterian Church at 804 S. Wolcott. The church name will change to City Park Church. Services begin in the new location on February 23 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Father-Daughter Feb. 29 at dance academy
All girls are invited to wear their favorite beautiful dress and enjoy a beloved evening with their father, grandfather, uncle or special guy at 307 Dance Academy's “Woodland Fairy Dream,” on Saturday, Feb. 29. The evening will include dancing with music provided by a professional DJ, appetizers, a keepsake 5x7 portrait by a professional photographer, American Girl doll raffles, silent auction with original hand crafted fairy homes. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at 307 Dance Academy, Once Upon a Child, Cadillac Cowgirl, and Murdoch's Ranch & Supply. A night to remember for years to come -- are fairies real? Come and see… For more information contact Tina at 307dance@gmail.com or 307-315-6297.
Fort welcomes traveling exhibit
The Wyoming State Museum's traveling exhibit "Artifact: A Cultural Heritage," will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through April 25, 2020. This exhibit features photographs by Mike McClure that capture Wyoming's diverse cultural landscapes, from prehistoric times to more recent history, many of which are disappearing. The 38 panels on view in Casper depict the central Wyoming portion of the original 2008 "Artifact" exhibit.
Fort Caspar Museum's hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Winter admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road and the phone number is 235-8462.
First Saturday study March 7
The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church on March 7 will be on the Gospel in the Old Testament. We will look at how symbolism and types in the Old Testament point to the Gospel and teaching of Jesus in the New Testament. If you have trouble with the Old Testament, then this is a study for you. We meet at 9 a.m., at 3030 S. Poplar and refreshments are provided. This is an interactive, interdenominational study. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
Tickets available for March symphony
Tickets are currently on sale for the WSO’s Celebration of Masterworks on March 14, 2020. Celebrate esteemed pieces from the world’s musical masters! This spring concert begins with the vibrant fervor of Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5. This romping folk tune was originally composed as a four-hand piano piece. Brahms garnered praise, popularity and profit for the piece during his life as well as long after.
American violin virtuoso Simone Porter will continue our 2020 tribute to Beethoven with a masterful rendition of his Violin Concerto.
As part of our exploration of Mossorgsky’s work, the WSO will be partnering with Wyoming Dementia Care and The NIC’s Here and Now Art Program to bring the piece to life artistically. As part of the program “Music, Memory, and Masterworks,” artists from the art program will paint original works inspired by listening to Pictures at an Exhibition. These works will be able to be viewed both at the concert and post-concert reception hosted by The NIC. The WSO is also working with WDC to provide free admittance to Saturday dress rehearsals as well as “night out” packages for caretakers of those living with Dementia.
Tickets are still available for the March and April WSO Masterwork concerts, visit the WSO office as well as Wind City Books or Hill Music to secure your seats.
New manager at Bishop Home
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home, is pleased to announce that Leilani DeClue is the new house manager. She will begin in February. She is an adjunct professor of anthropology at Casper College. Her training specialized in the study of historic structures and their cultural evolution. After a brief training period, DeClue will be the lead tour guide for the Historic Bishop Home and assist in the planning and development of future events at the home.
Monthly DIY challenge at library
Participate in the Natrona County Library's free DIY Challenge for fun monthly craft projects. Stop by the Creation Station anytime during regular library hours to complete February’s DIY challenge: sweet Valentine-inspired cozies for keeping your coffee and tea warm and “cozy.” All supplies provided at no cost. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
STOMP comes in April
Spectra Venue Management and the Ramkota Hotel are pleased to announce that STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will stop at the Casper Events Center at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, April 28. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
Tickets go on sale at 11:30 a.m., this Friday. Ticket prices are $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees. Discounts available for groups of 10+. Date Night and 4-Packs Available. Tickets will be available online at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.
Plus, check out the Wine & Party Mix & Mingle on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. $20 ticket gets you VIP Parking in Lot #11, VIP Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m., through banquet doors, free cheese samples, free wine samples and access to a cash bar. Limited quantities, don't delay. Must also have a ticket to STOMP for entry. Free food and beverages are while supplies last.
Story times at library
Story times are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Join us every week at one of the four exciting StoryTimes for any age. Each week, we pick a fun new theme for the books we read.
• Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: TinyTots StoryTime for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs, and dancing specially-tailored for our youngest patrons.
• Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.: A StoryTime for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
• Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Our NEW moving, grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
• Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.: wrap up the week with a StoryTime & Craft project for families with children ages 3 and up.
Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
UU sets services, events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m., with youth programming and childcare available.
On February 23, Annette Grochowski will lead a “Discussion Forum Sunday,” on the theme of “Change.”
On March 1, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the monthly worship theme, “Possibilities.” This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Casper’s 12-24 Club.
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The UU Casper Meditation Circle is hosting a Losar Celebration on February 29 at 4 p.m., celebrating the Tibetan New Year with a Tsog feast honoring Green Tara and Her retinue of wisdom beings along with our beloved community of practitioners, spiritual seekers, friends and family. Potluck follows the ceremony at 5 pm, with main course provided, including opportunities to share prayers, music, dancing, and poetry.
On Thursday, February 27, at 7 p.m., Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
For curious folks interested in a deeper exploration of science, technology and culture, UU Casper will host "Lunch With TED" on Sunday, February 23, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch to eat while we view a selected TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion. This month's TED Talk is “How to Figure out What You Really Want,” by Ashley Stahl.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend StoryTime on the second Saturday of every month (February 8) at 10:30 a.m., at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during StoryTime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Youth cheer clinic starts Feb. 20
Join one of the most energetic, not to mention loudest, classes at the Casper Recreation Center. The next Cheerleading Clinic for ages 8 to 12 will be starting Thursday afternoons from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning February 20. Students will learn stunts, jumps, chants, and cheers while being active and working with other team members. Instructor Lauren Tyson has been involved with cheerleading and gymnastics since high school. The registration fee for this eight-week clinic is $50 for members and $62 for non-members.
For more information, or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or check online at www.activecasper.com.
4teens @4
Upcycle a vinyl record with decorative paint markers (and a smidge of creativity!) to create beautiful mandalas for teens. Relax, unwind and create–it’s the perfect process art activity. The Natrona County Library will host a fun and retro (how many teens have listened to music from a record before?) craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, February 20, in the Crawford Room. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Leather working
Are you prone to losing your keys, wallet, spare change, earrings, or maybe even your mind? Learn how to make a small leather valet tray to keep your life organized using the Natrona County Library's leather working equipment at 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, in the Creation Station. We can’t promise it will help with your mental health, though… Register online at bit.ly/LWvalet. All supplies provided at no cost. Limit of eight participants. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Humanities festival family afternoon
In participation with the Casper College Humanities Festival, the library will be hosting a family afternoon of “Mystery, Madness, and Mayhem,” complete with safari crafts, pizza, and a showing of 1995’s classic movie based on the 1981 children’s book, Jumanji. Join us at the library in the Crawford Room at 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, for this crazy fun afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Shrove Tuesday at St. Mark's
St. Mark's Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott will host its traditional pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday, February 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Shrove Tuesday is observed the day before Lent starts on Ash Wednesday. There will be a freewill offering that will go to a local charity. For further information, call the church office at 234-0831.
Winter shows at planetarium
Here’s what’s playing January through March at the Casper Planetarium. Admission is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Find details and trailers at casperplanetarium.com.
You have free articles remaining.
“Cell! Cell! Cell!” is an ex-cell-ent adventure inside the human body. We are made of cells that work, talk, and think. Join Raj and Sooki as they go through the Shrink-a-Tron and explore inside our cells. Suggested for ages 6 and up. Playing Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 p.m.
“Mars One Thousand One” lets you journey with the first human crew to reach Mars. Visually breath-taking, filmed with live actors on specially designed sets. This space exploration movie includes solid science and is perfect for families to see together. Playing Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. (except the first Saturday of each month).
“We Are Stars” connects the beginnings of life on Earth to the beginnings of the universe. Journey back billions of years with the Time Master and learn how we got our start. Narrated by Andy Serkis. Suggested for ages 8 and up. Playing Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.
“Entirely Live” is an expanded star walk that shows you the stars, planets and constellations visible in the night sky for the coming month. Learn the stories behind them and how to be a better stargazer. Plays at 7 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
Children's classes at rec
School’s out on Friday, February 14 and Monday, February 17 and there are some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5-13. Super Fun Day activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts, and ice skating. Bring warm clothes for skating, a morning snack and sack lunch. Leaders are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and children are fully supervised at all times. The fee for the day including skating and afternoon snack is $19 for non-members, $17 for Rec Center members.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or visit www.activecasper.com.
Free history classes for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m., these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming classes include: building a working telegraph (March 14); becoming a homesteader for a day and writing letters home to mom about it (May 2); gold panning (June 13); reading and telling tall tales (July 11); and visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
Political memorabilia at Fort
Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit titled “Who’s Your Candidate? Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs of the 20th Century.” Gathered from the Museum’s own collection as well as from local private collections, this display features a variety of buttons, merchandise and memorabilia from political campaigns. It will remain on view through November 7, 2020.
The buttons are a sampling of national, statewide and local elections. In addition to hundreds (and hundreds!) of campaign buttons, the exhibit features items from political conventions as well as a selection of political collectibles. Visitors will see the desk used by Dick Tobin in the Wyoming State Senate in the 1960s; First Lady of Wyoming Mary Brooks’ inaugural gown from 1907; cans of Billy Beer, Clinton Cola and Gold Water; and much more.
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Winter markets every Saturday
Food For Thought Winter Maker’s Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday through May at 420 West 1st Street. Come support local and sample delicious home made goodies, perfect for yourself or gift giving.
Learning to love the Psalms
Join Casper Reformed Presbyterian Church, 71 Curtis Street in Evansville, at 5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday evening of every month for a time of Bible Study and discussing the Ligonier study called "Learning to Love the Psalms."
The Book of Psalms is one of the greatest treasures the Lord has given to His people. Through these sacred poems, God has given a rich songbook and a divinely inspired guide for prayers. In this teaching series, Dr. W. Robert Godfrey provides an overview of the Psalms with the specific goal of learning to love them through a study of their themes, structure and beauty.
New pastor at Reformed Presbyterian
It is with great delight that the congregation of Reformed Presbyterian Church in Evansville welcomes Pastor Bill Roberts as interim pastor.
Bill has been married to his wife Rachel for nearly 37 years. They have four grown children and two grandchildren.
Bill graduated from Cornell University with his bachelor's degree and then pursued his Masters of Divinity at the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh.
Following his education and training as a pastor, Bill served for 27 years as the pastor of the Bloomington, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church, and then 10 years as a church planter in the Terre Haute, Indiana, Reformed Presbyterian Church. Bill now continues his pastoral ministry as interim pastor at Casper Reformed Presbyterian Mission Church.
Come meet Pastor Bill Roberts at weekly worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Weekly Story Times
Join every week at the Natrona County Library for one of the four exciting story times for any age. Each week, a fun new theme is picked for the books read. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is TinyTots story time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs and dancing specially-tailored for the youngest patrons. On Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. there are story times for children ages 3 and up. These story times include more favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for early readers. To wrap up the week, there's a Saturday (10:30 a.m.) story time with a special corresponding craft project for children ages 3 and up. Sometimes there will be special or holiday-inspired story times, so keep an eye on the program listings (either online, in the library or the monthly printed calendars) to stay up-to-date on all things story time. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend Story Time on the second Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during Story Time and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Tot hour at Science Zone
The Science Zone is open for a special tot hour every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There will be special science activities planned each week geared especially for preschoolers. Parents of preschool age young scientists are encouraged to visit the Science Zone at any time but this hour is especially dedicated to this age group.
Home school at Science Zone
The Science Zone offers an hour of educational opportunities geared for home school students from the ages of 5-14 every Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. There are focused activities and instruction in addition to guidance for follow-up home activities every week. The home school community in Casper and surrounding areas are invited to be part of this activity every Friday.
After school at the Science Zone
If you are a middle school or high school student that is looking for a fun program to be a part of after school, then you should check out the after school program at the Science Zone. This program is available to all middle school and high school students in Natrona County every day after school. This is free to all students and is made possible by the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant through Mercer House and the Wyoming Department of Education. There are opportunities for students to be involved in a multitude of activities and projects including Destination Imagination, building exhibits, taking care of animals, and helping with Science Zone birthday parties. Please call the Science Zone at 473-9663 to get more information about how to participate and how to arrange busing if needed.
Children's Chorale selects board
The 2019-2020 Casper Children's Chorale Board has been selected. Serving this year will be president, Shawn Galles; VP Public Relations, Caitlin Dixon; VP of Contributions, Joy Gallup; VP of Children's Projects, Lisa Smith; VP of Trip, Mary and John Doherty; Secretary, Jessica Weiss; Treasurer, Fawn Wallace; Publicity Chair, Traci Pike. These positions are volunteer and require a time commitment from each board member. We thank each of them for their service to our community and to the children and families of the Casper Children's Chorale.
Library winter hours
The Natrona County Library’s main library in downtown Casper has resumed its winter operating schedule. The library will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m., on Sunday. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Sunday breakfast at Elks
The public Sunday breakfasts at the Casper Elks Lodge are 8 to 11 a.m. The menu is pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage links, potatoes, scrambled eggs, french toast and omelets to order. Also served is toast, juice, tea and coffee. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, 4 and under free. Come down for the best breakfast in town and see the old crew again. This is open to the public. For more information call 234-4839.
Outside the Lines: Art for vets and service members
Veterans and service members are invited to be inspired by art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class is free. The program will offer a wide variety of materials and projects including painting, ceramics, printmaking, and other media. To register for class or for more information, contact Zhanna at 235-5247 or zgallegos@thenic.org.
'Wyoming Navy' traveling exhibit shoves off
Fort Caspar Museum has organized a traveling exhibit that features many of the U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming -- its people, cities and towns, counties and rivers -- beginning with the earliest ship in 1900 up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will travel to 11 towns and cities throughout Wyoming for 18 months before returning to Fort Caspar Museum for its final showing in October 2020.
The free exhibit will travel to Torrington, then to Rawlins, Rock Springs, Pinedale, Dubois, Riverton, Cody, Sheridan, and finally, to Fort Caspar Museum. This exhibit is sponsored by the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary. FCM is grateful to the VFW for transporting the “Wyoming Navy” exhibit to communities throughout the state.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of 40 vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
For more information on exhibit dates and locations, call Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462 or visit the website at http://www.fortcasparwyoming.com.
StoryTime
The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime for children ages 3-5 is held each Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Natrona County Library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, StoryTime instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
StoryTime: TinyTots
It’s never too early to introduce your baby or toddler to the wonderful world of books and reading. Together you will discover the joy of songs, finger plays, simple books and bouncing rhymes. The Natrona County Library’s StoryTime: TinyTots for babies and toddlers is held each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the main library. In addition to being fun, free outings for children and families, TinyTots instills the joy of reading at a young age and helps prepare children for school. Call 577-READ for more information.
Free dance lessons Wednesdays
Free dance lessons at The Eagles Lodge, 306 N. Durbin (use the side door) on Wednesdays. Teens and adults are welcome. Free Line Dance Classes are 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Learn line dance, country and pop with Machelle. Call 259-2501 for more information.
Art club for elementary
Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage and 3-D design at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. This is for ages 6 to 12, the second Saturday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Join the class at any time.
Birthday parties at Nic
Have an art-filled birthday party at the Nic. Visit the website to choose from a variety of age-appropriate art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.