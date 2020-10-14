Family Stuff

Annual cemetery tour set

Casper Theater Company will once again host the annual Highland Cemetery tour with all new personas of people who made a difference in Casper. The cemetery tour will feature seven actors portraying Casper citizens at their grave sites. Each actor will be dressed in period clothing, telling the life story of the person buried beside them. All COVID precautions will be adhered to, and all cemetery rules and regulations will be observed for respect for those buried in the cemetery. This year’s personalities will include Edna Kimball Wilkins, Lucy Morrison and Verda James, among others. Tickets for the October 23-24 cemetery tour are available online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and at the Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, for $25. This year’s season ticket at $75 includes this educational and informational cemetery tour, and can be purchased online as well. The tour will take about an hour and a half, and again is led by Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard. You will hear about the cemetery history, grave markings and symbols. Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a camera because pictures are allowed. Ticket holders will meet at the parking lot on Conwell across from Highland Cemetery at 6:45 p.m. If you would like more information, please call 267-7243. This tour sells out fast, due to the COVID-restricted numbers, so buy your tickets early. If you would like to buy a season ticket and don’t go online, please let them know, and they can deliver them to you.