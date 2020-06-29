Family Stuff
Fireworks yes, festival no
The Fireworks Show will be held Saturday, July 4, in Casper.
This year’s event will not include the traditional festival and there will be no parking or access to the Casper Events Center parking lot. City officials instead encourage the community to watch from afar in a responsible socially distanced manner.
The big fireworks show in the sky will start at approximately 10 p.m. The Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack will be broadcast on 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5 and AM 1400 The Cowboy, all Townsquare Media Stations.
No parking or public access will be available at the Casper Events Center. Please abide by all posted no parking areas surrounding the Casper Events Center and the launch site. Maps of areas to avoid can be found on caspereventscenter.com.
Saturday study July 11
The First Saturday study for July will be on Saturday, July 11, since the first Saturday is the 4th of July. The topic will be on the subject of grace, what the Bible means by grace and how it is applied. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. They meet at Bethel Baptist, 3030 S. Poplar at 9 a.m. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Muddy Mountain road open
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Casper Field Office has reopened Muddy Mountain Road.
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, which includes the Rim and Lodgepole campgrounds and numerous recreation trails.
Muddy Mountain Road closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from the end of November through the beginning of June. Some areas of the road are still wet and the BLM is urging visitors to use caution when traveling on the mountain to prevent resource damage.
For more information, please call the BLM office at 261-7600.
Casper Comic Con in July
Casper Comic Con returns to the grounds of the Casper Events Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Comics, cosplay, art and toys can all be found in one place. Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. There will be a costume contest, known as "cosplay," with prizes for first, second and third place in the Adult and Child categories. The Adult Cosplay Contest will be on Saturday evening. Child's Cosplay Contest is for ages 14 and under and will be held on Sunday afternoon. Additional character and prop appearances may be announced closer to the event.
The 2020 Casper Comic Con will be held outside on the grounds of the Casper Events Center. Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining the total outdoor permitted capacity at the time. They will be taking additional steps to ensure safety and social distancing guidelines. Saturday, July 25, will have three sessions, including two four-hour sessions during the day along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on the evening of Saturday, July 25. Sunday, June 26, will be one session with the child’s cosplay contest to begin at 3 p.m. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. The total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time. All fans must purchase a ticket, including children in order to ensure proper capacity levels at all times. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 29, for more information and to purchase, visit www.SinclairTix.com.
Tickets prices and more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Updated event information, hours, vendors and more, will be posted on www.CasperEventsCenter.com and the Facebook page.
Vendor space available! Contact Clint at 913-961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please call 235-8443. Like the Casper Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about the event.
Summer activities for kids online
The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance (WYAA) announced the launch of a series of summer activity guides, a suite of fun and engaging activities and challenges designed specifically for this atypical summer. New activities will roll out every two weeks through August. These resources are available to organizations, care providers or parents free of charge.
The guides will feature 150 activities and challenges developed for four different age groups (5-9) (10-12) (13-15) (16-18). It is adaptable for in-person and virtual instruction, a hybrid of both or built as take-home packets. The activities attend to skill building and social emotional learning. Visit https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/summer-learning/.
The Summer Activity Guide complements the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge, a self-guided experience for young people that want to practice skills such as empathy, the identification of problems, critical thinking, creativity, teamwork and prototyping are developed as a part of the practice of entrepreneurial thinking.
For additional information, contact Wyoming Afterschool Alliance director Michelle Sullivan at michelle@wycf.org or call 307-335-9922.
Fair & rodeo parade canceled
Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, in cooperation with the City of Casper, the Casper Police, Fire & EMT and the Reveille Rotary, regrets to announce that the 2020 Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Downtown Parade, scheduled for July 7, 2020, has been canceled. This year’s Parade Theme of “It’s A Grand Old Flag!” will be carried over to next year’s parade. What would have been the 73rd Annual Parade Day is Casper’s most beloved unofficial holiday and will return next year bigger and better than ever.
Next year, The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo will be held July 9 to 17, 2021. Enjoy nine action packed days of fun and excitement. If you have already registered for the parade, you may request a refund, carry over your registration to next year or donate to the committee. For more information visit www.centralwyomingfair.com.
Chorale announces auditions
Casper Children's Chorale announces auditions for its 42nd concert season. Incoming 2nd through 5th graders (2020-21) may sing in Bel Canto, and incoming 4th through 8th graders are considered for the Chorale. For more information and to audition, go to casperchildrenschorale.com.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Final Artcore shows postponed
With the extension of social isolation, Artcore's final two shows of the season, Pamela Glasser and Cory McDaniel Duo/Yellow Hotel, have been postponed.
Foreigner in October
The Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
Nelly postponed to October
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Artcore postponements
With the loss of the chance for outreach to students and fear of travel on the part of some of the artists, Artcore is moving Conor Jacobson's recital to November 22, Quarteto Nuevo to August 2, and California Guitar Trio with Montreal Guitar Trio to February 19, 2021.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
Science Zone offers virtual fun
The Science Zone is committed to being an important part of the educational opportunities in the community as they navigate this temporary new world. In order to meet that goal, the Science Zone is offering multiple avenues for free learning activities.
New activities in the "Daily Dose of Science" series will be posted everyday. All activities will be designed around ways that you can use household items and nature to help your students experience science in a new way, together with you.
Interested in how the zoo animals are doing? Make new friends with animal experts Julianna and Dawn every week during Wild Wednesday. They will livestream the animals and offer educational insights about animal adaptations and behavior. Check it out on the Facebook page every Wednesday at noon.
Want more? Join staff microbiologist Dr. Kelsey Phillips for hands-on experiments in the life sciences. In this "Talk with the Doc" series, they will be posting video lessons every Tuesday and Thursday through April 2 (or longer if it's needed!). These lessons will be partnered with 'take-home bags' which will include most needed supplies. Videos will be posted on Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Participants will be encourage to share their results in the comments. Dr. Phillips will offer guidance and feedback to families as they complete scientific investigations at home. Take-home bags will be ready to pick up starting Monday morning. Most necessary supplies for the five upcoming lessons will be in the bags (provided with generous funding from the Rotary Club). There is no charge but they ask that you order your bag in advance then send a text when you are in the parking lot and they will bring a bag to you.
The Science Zone also has access to many science based kits provided by the NISE (National Institute for Stem Education). They will be making these available free of charge as well. They will ask for a deposit (many of these kits contain expensive materials provided through NISE network connection). Stay tuned to the webpage for a list of available resources and the check out procedure.
In addition to these Science Zone sponsored events, they will also try their best to be a hub in which parents can access information about the availability of free online learning hubs that you might find valuable. They will post information as they investigate options and you are encouraged to use the Facebook page to help share the good things you are finding as well. It is asked that you share and like the Facebook page with others who may be seeking educational activities to do with their children.
Visit the webpage at www.thesciencezone.org and link to the Facebook page.
Summer concert tentatively set
Casper Children's Chorale is sad that they had to cancel their annual Mother's Day Concert due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to finish their concert year with a performance in the summer. Please refer to the website casperchildrenschorale.com for updates on concerts. Thank you to the community for your continued support of Casper Children's Chorale.
Free history classes for kids
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. Occurring on the second Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. these free classes are geared toward children in second through fifth grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum.
Upcoming classes include: reading and telling tall tales (July 11); and visiting and exploring an actual Oregon Trail site (Aug. 8).
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages seven through 10 years, everyone is welcome, however younger children must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. Also, as some dates and times may vary due to holidays and special events, it is recommended you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper and Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.
Summer camps at Casper Planetarium
There are still spaces available in the Casper Planetarium's two remaining summer camps for students. Earth Science Camp for 9 and 10 year olds meets from 10 a.m. to noon for one week, July 6 to 10. Students will learn about animals, habitat, weather, rocks and more. Cost is $25 per camper. Amateur Astronomy 101 for 11 years old and up meets from 1 to 2 p.m., for one week, July 27 to 31. Students will learn how to observe the moon, identify stars and constellations, and more. A telescope for nighttime stargazing will be checked out to each camper on Monday and returned on Friday. They will also receive a planesphere and observation log which they can keep. Cost is $15 per camper. Class size for all camps is limited, so don't wait to sign up. For complete details and a registration form, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Summer markets start July 7
David Street Station is excited to announce the start of the Food For Thought Summer Markets on Tuesdays, July 7, through September 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., to shop from local vendors for great homemade goods and homegrown produce.
Visitors will enjoy a great selection of local produce, dairy products, baked goods, home decor and more. David Street Station asks all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors will be entering from the northwest entrance of David Street Station, and a one-way flow of traffic is required.
Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
Tall Tales class online with hands-on component
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting its monthly Hands-on History Club online, and the topic of the July class is “Tall Tales.” Participants will develop their creativity and explore their powers of exaggeration through storytelling. This is a free virtual class with a hands-on component (an activity box), and you may join it live from your own home via Zoom on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m.
Online sign-ups are required in advance so we can provide you with a link to the invitation-only class. In addition, the first 25 Casper-area families to sign-up four days or more in advance will be given a special Storyteller’s Box. The box will include supplies for a storytelling puppet and an exaggeration game to spark your imagination. To sign-up and receive your FREE Storyteller’s Box, please go to the following link no later than Tuesday, July 7, at 5 p.m.: https://tinyurl.com/hohclub.
Fort Caspar and the National Historic Trails Center will be delivering the Storyteller’s Boxes (contact free) to local enrollees on Wednesday, July 8. You may still register for the online class if you sign up after the July 7 deadline, however you will not receive a Storyteller’s Box. Sign-ups will be accepted until noon on July 10.
While Hands-on History Club classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) should be supervised by an adult.
Monument rededication July 5
The Fort Caspar Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a rededication ceremony at 1 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, to commemorate an Oregon Trail marker placed by the D.A.R. in Mills 100 years ago. Please join the D.A.R. and Mills town officials at the stone monument located across the street from the Mills post office in Memorial Park, at Wyoming Boulevard and 9th Street. The short ceremony will be followed by refreshments.
On July 5, 1920, a stone monument was placed in Mills at a location identified as the site along the Oregon Trail where Caspar Collins died in an Indian battle on July 25, 1865. Sponsored by the local chapter of the D.A.R., the marker was unveiled to great fanfare by a Wyoming celebrity, Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard, who was a professor at the University of Wyoming and its first librarian, an Oregon Trail enthusiast, a suffragist, and a D.A.R. member.
Mills’ Memorial Park is not the original location of the monument. In fact, it was moved at least twice. Its initial placement was farther west along Yellowstone Highway in what is now the Lariat Mobile Home and RV Park. It was subsequently moved even farther west to the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and West Highway Street. In the 1980s, it was placed in its present location across from the Mills post office.
The ceremony this July 5 will occur 100 years to the day of the marker’s original dedication, and it will be performed by descendents of the D.A.R. state regent who participated in the 1920 unveiling. Kristen Trumbull-Moldaschel, who spearheaded the D.A.R.’s 2020 rededication project, is the great-great-granddaughter of Mary Brooks, the D.A.R.’s state regent for Wyoming in 1920. Another descendent of Mr. and Mrs. Brooks, Kristen’s mother Shelly McCleary Trumbull, is Fort Caspar Chapter’s current regent, and she was instrumental in getting national and local regulations cleared to make this rededication possible. Please join us as we remember and celebrate the history of our community, our state, and our nation.
Family fest for past, present P&P clients
The Salvation Army, Joshua’s Storehouse, and the Casper Probation and Parole Office have been working to put together an event as a way to showcase to the positive work community resources have been doing to assist the Department of Corrections’ past and present clientele by hosting a free, family friendly event. The Resource Alliance Summer Fest will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Salvation Army Community Center (Church), 625 South Jefferson Street, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be food, bounce houses, a dunk tank, prizes and a raffle. The Casper Police Department will even be doing demonstrations with their K9 officers. This is a great community event to get clients in connection with positive and pro-social activities.
No fireworks in Glenrock
The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is canceling the annual fireworks event at the South Recreation Complex in Glenrock July 3 and 4, following the guidelines of the Statewide Public Health Order #2. Due to the restrictions that have been put in place, the decision has been made by the fire chief and officers to cancel the annual event.
The statewide order adds several added requirements to host the event that make the logistics very difficult to follow. The orders request the following conditions be enforced: Groups of attendees seated or standing must be limited to 6, preferably of the same household; a 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times; staff, hosts/organizers of the event must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, or exposure to a person with COVID-19 during the 14 days prior to the event. Logs of the screening shall be made available for inspection by the local health officer. The entire facility shall be cleaned thoroughly before and after the event, according to CDC guidelines and if the required 6 foot distance between individual groups cannot be maintained, face coverings must be worn during the event.
With limited manpower, it will be difficult to follow these additional requirements while managing the fireworks activities for the enjoyment and safety of the attendees.
After consulting with Converse County Public Health, it was agreed that canceling the event is in the best interest of the volunteers as well as the attendees.
They look forward to hosting the event next year and hope that the community will understand that the intent is to protect the health of the public by following the Statewide Health Orders concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is continuing to provide emergency response for the communities businesses and residents. If you have any questions please feel free to contact them. Hopefully everyone will have an enjoyable and safe 4th of July weekend.
Family Day drive-through July 7
Family Day is a free, family-friendly event that Mercer Family Resource Center and the Natrona County Prevention Coalition provides for the community. Family Day, which typically follows the parade, is a great event that supports Mercer FRC’s mission of providing education, counseling, and prevention services that build stronger and healthier youth and families in our community. Over 1,200 individuals attended Family Day 2019!
The 12th Annual Family Day Drive Thru is12:30 to 2 p.m., on July 7. Drive through the Mercer FRC parking lot at 535 W. Yellowstone to pick up free sack lunches for your family and a free family fun bag filled with summer items including kites, jump ropes, chalk, bubbles, beach balls, boomerangs, scavenger hunts, flying discs, dinner games, conversation cards and more. Families can be entered to win huge prizes when they post a picture of their family using the family fun bags on Facebook.com/MercerFRC.
This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to receive information about community services and get games to enjoy with their family for the whole summer! Family Day would not be possible without the volunteers, sponsorships, and community agencies that come together to provide activities and resources.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Summer at Methodist thrift
It really is summer at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Update your wardrobe, whether you are heading out to lunch, gardening or fishing. Look at the nice selection of all sizes from petite to plus sizes, children’s clothing, shoes and purses, men’s golfing and relaxing items. Need home goods, bedding or crafts, then this is the place. It’s fun to search for the treasures from our generous community. Take a look at these exciting finds for reasonable prices. This time in history is the perfect reason to visit local philanthropy, benefiting Holy Cross and Interfaith.
Located at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, and open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please wear your masks to protect others, they have them for sale if you need one. “Like” on Facebook and Yelp at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Fort Caspar Museum open
Fort Caspar Museum is open with restrictions in place to protect visitors and staff. There will also be some modifications to the operating hours: they will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only.
All on-site programs and tours are canceled.
Preventative procedures in the museum include a thorough cleaning each morning; high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day.
Staff will be wearing face coverings, and they encourage visitors to wear them as well when in the museum. Sanitation stations will be available so that visitors may use sanitizer as they enter and leave the facility. Even so, they ask that you refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during your visit. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries, and they ask that six feet of distance be maintained between people who are not traveling together.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group. They are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals at this time as long as they comply with current guidelines.
The fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum, at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information call the museum at 235-8462.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Hats off to you
You have most likely heard of a “Fedora?” Have you heard of a “Trilby?” Do you know the difference? Come see the new exhibit at the Historic Bishop Home, “Ten decades of Hats” and find out the difference. During the shutdown, they have been busy with the home’s collection of over 150 men and women’s hats that date from the late 1890s to the 1970s. Many are on display for visitors to enjoy. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access is restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Bishop Home porch restored
Have you driven by the “old red brick house on 2nd Street” between Jefferson and Lincoln and wondered what it is and what is going on with the construction? Thanks to funding from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Goodstein Foundation, the First Interstate Bank and several private donors, the Cadoma Foundation is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. Part of the new design will improve the access to the home for the mobility impaired. The construction is anticipated to take about 45 days. During the construction, the home is opening for touring, but access is limited to the rear door. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!