FCC holds Wednesday services

First Christian Church (DOC), 520 CY Avenue, will hold Lenten services on Wednesday evenings through April 1 at 6 p.m. in the Inner Room of the church. There will be a soup supper to follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Wednesday night service or soup supper on April 8, but there will be a Maundy Thursday service on April 9 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service will be led by Dr. Caryn Yoast, interim pastor. Contact the church office at 234-8964 if you need further information.
