Fertig awards grant to Special Olympics Wyoming

Douglas native and Wyoming basketball Gatorade State Player of the Year Allyson Fertig awarded Special Olympics Wyoming with a $1,000 grant to help accomplish the goal of creating inclusive schools through the use of Unified sports.

Sports have seen a double-digit decline over the past decade, largely due to tighter budgets in communities, but young people that participate in sports are found to be happier, healthier and better students. Gatorade Play It Forward empowers Gatorade Player of the Year recipients across the country to award local or national sports organizations with grants, so they can continue helping young athletes enjoy the benefit of sports.

“The Gatorade Player of the Year award highlights student-athletes who set an example both on and off the field” said Amanda Turak, Assistant Marketing Manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. “The grants give these athletes a chance to donate to organizations like Special Olympics Wyoming, that positively impact the youth in their own communities.”