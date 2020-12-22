First quarter high school honor rolls announced

Midwest School
Principal’s (4.0)
- Juniors: Kendell Smith, Grace Wolff
- Freshman: Emily Bustillos-Ruiz
Scholastic (3.5 – 3.99)
- Seniors: Hannah Palmer, Cortni Pickett
- Juniors: William Gottsch, Jacob Jones, Tahayla Kohtala, Lawson Lawrence, Valerie Liska
- Sophomore: Cody Herzberg
- Freshmen: Nevada Beadle, Ryann Palmer, Brennan Rhodes
Achievement (3.0 – 3.149)
- Juniors: Blaine Herzberg, Jacob Hutchings, Hernan Ruiz Cereceres, Kylee Sutherland, Jacqueline Walsh
- Sophomore: Trinade Jost
- Freshmen: Jayden Blackmore, Kathleen Childress, Jeremy Steinmetz
Roosevelt High School
Principal’s (4.0)
- Seniors: Paige Brush, Peyton Brush, Dayton Carabajal, David Dean ll, Kaden Kennedy, Samuel O’Hearn, Nathaniel Pieper
- Juniors: Jasmine Garrison, Keenan Morgan, Haley Plum, Riley Plum
- Sophomores: Nevaeh Raba, Kiernan Stephens
Achievement (3.0 – 3.99)
- Seniors: Annybella Alcerrica, Gracie Brasiel, Garrett Ellingson, Landon Engberg, Joseph Hendryx, Kyler Kludy, Kenady Kouri, Ernest Stapleton, Rebecca Tripp
- Juniors: Kaylee Aguilar, MaKayLee Cooper, Nathan Dutro, Kaylee Eutsey-Bates, Erin Gardiner, Landon Jenkins, Colton Kodesh, Emily Lane, Carson McLaughlin, Miguel Prieto, Charles Richards, Ivy Ross, Autumn Schell, Logan Schoenhardt, Brady Smith, Madison Stout, Trysten Walters, Jacob Wilkinson, Nathan Wyatt
- Sophomores: Kathy Brungardt, Alizabeth Hampton, Natellie Herrera, Ashlee Howard-Jenney, Steven Lowry, Robin McCann, Trinity McLaughlin, Brittany Moore, Nathaniel Pfeifer, Jinnie Ponder, Joseph Torres Jr.
Kelly Walsh High School
Natrona County High School
