First quarter high school honor rolls announced

Kelly Walsh High School



Kelly Walsh High School Honor Rolls will be posted at the end of each semester. In June, we will recognize and publish the academic accomplishments of our students. Trojan Connections teachers meet weekly with students about grades and attendance.

Parents and guardians can stay up-to-date on their child’s academic success by logging-on to the NCSD Campus Parent Portal. We encourage you to visit with your student weekly about grades and assignments and celebrate their accomplishments throughout the school year. KWHS is committed to “Preparing all students for their next step by creating high expectations, academic rigor, and personal responsibility.”

Natrona County High School



NCHS operates on an alternating block schedule, which means students earn credit at the conclusion of the semesters in January and June. No grades are posted to a student’s official record, nor is credit awarded until that time. As a result, a semester Honor Roll is a more accurate reflection of a student’s overall academic performance. In June, we will recognize and publish the academic achievements of our students and continue to provide the Honor Roll Breakfast as we have in the past.