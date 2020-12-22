 Skip to main content
First quarter high school honor rolls announced
First quarter high school honor rolls announced

Midwest School

Principal’s (4.0)

  • Juniors: Kendell Smith, Grace Wolff
  • Freshman: Emily Bustillos-Ruiz

Scholastic (3.5 – 3.99)

  • Seniors: Hannah Palmer, Cortni Pickett
  • Juniors: William Gottsch, Jacob Jones, Tahayla Kohtala, Lawson Lawrence, Valerie Liska
  • Sophomore: Cody Herzberg
  • Freshmen: Nevada Beadle, Ryann Palmer, Brennan Rhodes

Achievement (3.0 – 3.149)

  • Juniors: Blaine Herzberg, Jacob Hutchings, Hernan Ruiz Cereceres, Kylee Sutherland, Jacqueline Walsh
  • Sophomore: Trinade Jost
  • Freshmen: Jayden Blackmore, Kathleen Childress, Jeremy Steinmetz

Roosevelt High School

Principal’s (4.0)

  • Seniors: Paige Brush, Peyton Brush, Dayton Carabajal, David Dean ll, Kaden Kennedy, Samuel O’Hearn, Nathaniel Pieper
  • Juniors: Jasmine Garrison, Keenan Morgan, Haley Plum, Riley Plum
  • Sophomores: Nevaeh Raba, Kiernan Stephens

Achievement (3.0 – 3.99)

  • Seniors: Annybella Alcerrica, Gracie Brasiel, Garrett Ellingson, Landon Engberg, Joseph Hendryx, Kyler Kludy, Kenady Kouri, Ernest Stapleton, Rebecca Tripp
  • Juniors: Kaylee Aguilar, MaKayLee Cooper, Nathan Dutro, Kaylee Eutsey-Bates, Erin Gardiner, Landon Jenkins, Colton Kodesh, Emily Lane, Carson McLaughlin, Miguel Prieto, Charles Richards, Ivy Ross, Autumn Schell, Logan Schoenhardt, Brady Smith, Madison Stout, Trysten Walters, Jacob Wilkinson, Nathan Wyatt
  • Sophomores: Kathy Brungardt, Alizabeth Hampton, Natellie Herrera, Ashlee Howard-Jenney, Steven Lowry, Robin McCann, Trinity McLaughlin, Brittany Moore, Nathaniel Pfeifer, Jinnie Ponder, Joseph Torres Jr.

Kelly Walsh High School

Kelly Walsh High School Honor Rolls will be posted at the end of each semester. In June, we will recognize and publish the academic accomplishments of our students. Trojan Connections teachers meet weekly with students about grades and attendance.

Parents and guardians can stay up-to-date on their child’s academic success by logging-on to the NCSD Campus Parent Portal. We encourage you to visit with your student weekly about grades and assignments and celebrate their accomplishments throughout the school year. KWHS is committed to “Preparing all students for their next step by creating high expectations, academic rigor, and personal responsibility.”

Natrona County High School

NCHS operates on an alternating block schedule, which means students earn credit at the conclusion of the semesters in January and June. No grades are posted to a student’s official record, nor is credit awarded until that time. As a result, a semester Honor Roll is a more accurate reflection of a student’s overall academic performance. In June, we will recognize and publish the academic achievements of our students and continue to provide the Honor Roll Breakfast as we have in the past. 

Natrona County High School takes pride in the dedicated work and excellence students give to their academics. During our daily Mustang Connections, teachers visit with students about grades and celebrate their accomplishments while providing needed support for continued success and additional assistance as needed.

Parents and guardians can stay up-to-date on their child’s academic success by logging-on to the NCSD Campus Parent portal or creating an NCHS Parent CANVAS account. We encourage you to visit with your student weekly about grades and assignments and celebrate their accomplishments throughout the school year. NCHS is committed to preparing responsible and life-long learners who value themselves, contribute to their society and succeed in a changing world.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

