On Saturday, January 4, the First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, will look at the question of what was the crucifixion of Jesus on the cross and what did it accomplish? Christian tradition has placed the crucifixion at the center of understanding who Jesus was and why he came. This is an interactive study starting at 9 a.m. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.