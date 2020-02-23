First Saturday study March 7

The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church on March 7 will be on the Gospel in the Old Testament. They will look at how symbolism and types in the Old Testament point to the Gospel and teaching of Jesus in the New Testament. If you have trouble with the Old Testament, then this is a study for you. Meeting at 9 a.m. at 3030 S. Poplar and refreshments are provided. This is an interactive, interdenominational study. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.