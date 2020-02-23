First Saturday study March 7

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church on March 7 will be on the Gospel in the Old Testament. They will look at how symbolism and types in the Old Testament point to the Gospel and teaching of Jesus in the New Testament. If you have trouble with the Old Testament, then this is a study for you. Meeting at 9 a.m. at 3030 S. Poplar and refreshments are provided. This is an interactive, interdenominational study. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.