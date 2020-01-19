The First Saturday study on February 1 will be an investigation of 1 Corinthians 15 and the resurrection of Jesus and the resurrection of his followers. This chapter is certainly one of the most comforting in scripture when it comes to what happens at death. This is an interactive study with refreshments provided starting at 9 am at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.