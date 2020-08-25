 Skip to main content
First State Bank opens in Casper
First State Bank has opened on the renovated first floor of the Mobil Building, 330 S. Center St.

The bank is a division of Glacier Bank and is headquartered in Wheatland, with existing branches in Torrington and Guernsey.

First State Bank is a full-service bank offering a full range of consumer and commercial products as well as online banking. The bank operates with its own management in the communities that they serve.

“We are extremely happy to have the opportunity to open the fourth First State Bank branch here in Casper, and although First State Bank is new to the area, you will definitely recognize our dedicated team, which has over 180 years combined banking experience right here in Casper,” said market president Kermit Wille.

First State Bank is open Monday through Friday, with drive-in services 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and lobby services 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

