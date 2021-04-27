 Skip to main content
Fisher to receive national theater award
Donna Fisher of Casper will receive the David C. Bryant Outstanding Service Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) in June. 

Fisher is the first Wyomingite to receive the national award. The 2021 AACT National Award presentations will be pre-recorded and streamed during Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Theatre Festival, Saturday, June 19, beginning at 9:45 a.m., Mountain. 

The AACT David C. Bryant Outstanding Service Award recognizes members of AACT for significant, valuable, and lasting service to community theatre.

Fisher has been involved in community theatre for more than 40 years, including founding and serving as director for several theatre companies in Casper. She has served for the past seven years as the board president and artistic director for the Casper Theater Company, a company she organized in 2014.

She has directed more than 400 major productions, and worked both on and behind the stage in many more. She has served 16 years as the AACT Regional VII Representative, which includes community theater companies in Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. Fisher has adjudicated both state and regional festivals, and served as the festival commissions in several states. She also helped form the Wyoming State Theatre Festival Committee, providing that committee with invaluable experience, information, and leadership. In 2005, Donna was nominated for the Wyoming Woman of Distinction award.

Donna’s most accomplished mission was to visit Region X, Europe, and bring to the children of U.S. troops overseas education through entertainment for six consecutive years. She took plays about kings and queens, bullying, conservation, recycling, world leaders, and life skills to army bases in central Europe. St John’s International school in Waterloo Belgium, the SHAPE (Superior Headquarters of Allied Powers) school in Mons, Belgium, and the NATO SCHOOL, in Brussels Belgium, are just a few of the many military bases entertained by Donna and her talented group of actors.

AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America’s theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

