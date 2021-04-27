Fisher to receive national theater award

Donna Fisher of Casper will receive the David C. Bryant Outstanding Service Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) in June.

Fisher is the first Wyomingite to receive the national award. The 2021 AACT National Award presentations will be pre-recorded and streamed during Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Theatre Festival, Saturday, June 19, beginning at 9:45 a.m., Mountain.

The AACT David C. Bryant Outstanding Service Award recognizes members of AACT for significant, valuable, and lasting service to community theatre.

Fisher has been involved in community theatre for more than 40 years, including founding and serving as director for several theatre companies in Casper. She has served for the past seven years as the board president and artistic director for the Casper Theater Company, a company she organized in 2014.