 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forensics team ends season with wins at nationals
0 comments

Forensics team ends season with wins at nationals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College Forensics team recently competed virtually at the 2021 Phi Rho Phi National Forensics Tournament with both individual and team awards.

Individually, sophomore Braxton Allen-Sambrano, Casper, was a gold medalist in impromptu speaking. Markie Whitney, a freshman from Newcastle, won gold in international public debate.

Shelby Davis, a freshman from Newcastle, took silver in impromptu speaking, while sophomore Alex Walters, Rapid City, South Dakota, won silver in informative speaking. Three team members, Stephanie Barella, a sophomore from Casper, freshman Emma Kellick, Casper, and Walters, were each awarded silver in international public debate.

Four team members received bronze during the tournament. Davis won in international public debate, Kaelan Rodriguez, a sophomore from Casper, won in speech to entertain, and sophomore Izzy Garcia, Cheyenne, and Walters won in impromptu speaking.

Walters also has the distinction of receiving fifth-place in individual sweepstakes, making her the fifth best competitor in the country.

Overall, the team took a gold medal in the debate sweepstakes and a silver medal in the individual events sweepstakes and the overall sweepstakes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 15, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 13, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News