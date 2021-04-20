Forensics team ends season with wins at nationals

The Casper College Forensics team recently competed virtually at the 2021 Phi Rho Phi National Forensics Tournament with both individual and team awards.

Individually, sophomore Braxton Allen-Sambrano, Casper, was a gold medalist in impromptu speaking. Markie Whitney, a freshman from Newcastle, won gold in international public debate.

Shelby Davis, a freshman from Newcastle, took silver in impromptu speaking, while sophomore Alex Walters, Rapid City, South Dakota, won silver in informative speaking. Three team members, Stephanie Barella, a sophomore from Casper, freshman Emma Kellick, Casper, and Walters, were each awarded silver in international public debate.

Four team members received bronze during the tournament. Davis won in international public debate, Kaelan Rodriguez, a sophomore from Casper, won in speech to entertain, and sophomore Izzy Garcia, Cheyenne, and Walters won in impromptu speaking.

Walters also has the distinction of receiving fifth-place in individual sweepstakes, making her the fifth best competitor in the country.

Overall, the team took a gold medal in the debate sweepstakes and a silver medal in the individual events sweepstakes and the overall sweepstakes.

