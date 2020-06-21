Fort Laramie announces scaled back 4th of July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be curtailing its Annual “Old-Fashioned” Fourth of July celebration. The majority of traditional games, programs and performances will be on hold this year to meet health and safety guidance.

Fort Laramie NHS will still observe Independence Day with a 9:30 a.m., military flag-raising ceremony, at noon a 38-gun salute presented at the flagpole. At 2 p.m. there will be an artillery demonstration at the range north of the visitor center and 5:15 p.m., park staff recreates an 1876 period retreat parade and cannon firing for the lowering of the national colors.

Park grounds within the Historic District remains open sunrise to sunset. Confluence Trail, “Old Bedlam,” Captains Quarters, Lt. Colonel’s Quarters (Burt House), Post Trader’s Store and visitor contact stations throughout park grounds, and specific restrooms are also open

The Visitor Center and specific historic structures and restrooms remain closed.

