You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fort Laramie reopens
View Comments

Fort Laramie reopens

{{featured_button_text}}

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Fort Laramie National Historic Site is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

As of Sunday, May 24, the following services will remain open or will reopen at Fort Laramie NHS: park grounds within the historic district will remain open sunrise to sunset, confluence trail, “Old Bedlam,” visitor contact stations throughout park grounds and specific restrooms.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time: Visitor Center, specific historic structures and restrooms.

A return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with Fort Laramie NHS for specific details about park operations.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 16, 17, and 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 20 and 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are th…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 19, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News