Fort Laramie reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Fort Laramie National Historic Site is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

As of Sunday, May 24, the following services will remain open or will reopen at Fort Laramie NHS: park grounds within the historic district will remain open sunrise to sunset, confluence trail, “Old Bedlam,” visitor contact stations throughout park grounds and specific restrooms.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time: Visitor Center, specific historic structures and restrooms.

A return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with Fort Laramie NHS for specific details about park operations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.