Foundation offers new scholarship

The Jerry Behrens Foundation has established an endowed scholarship at Casper College with a donation of $16,000.
The scholarship, known as the Jerry Behrens Foundation Scholarship, will be awarded to a Wyoming resident veteran who is either an active duty military service member or a current first responder. The recipient must be pursuing a certificate or degree from Casper College, be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours, and have achieved an overall GPA of 2.0 to be eligible. Preference will be given to those applicants from Natrona County. The minimum amount awarded per semester will be $500, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
According to information provided by the Jerry Behrens Foundation, Dr. Behrens practiced as an orthopedic surgeon in Casper for 41 years and is known as a compassionate, thorough, and trusted orthopedic surgeon. ... His character was shaped early on by the courage and determination required of a Navy doctor serving with the Marines in Vietnam. The Jerry Behrens Foundation was established by the doctors and staff of Casper Orthopedics, “... in recognition of Dr. Behrens’ lifelong achievements and to carry forth his commitment to community service,” noted Charlie Robertson, CEO of Casper Orthopedics.