Four vie for state youth honors Tuesday
Four vie for state youth honors Tuesday

The Wyoming Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs will host a competition in which one teen member will be named the Wyoming Youth of the Year on Tuesday in Cheyenne.

Finalists are Riley-Jayne Anderson, East High School, Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne; Brentan Brown, Kelly Walsh High, Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming; Mikayla Marie Maes, Rock Springs High School, Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County and Kassey Daugherty, F.E. Warren Teen Center, Cheyenne.

They will be judged by state community leaders on their character, contributions to their families and communities, poise and public speaking ability, as well as how well they have handled personal challenges and obstacles.

Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The Wyoming Youth of the Year will receive a four-year tuition and fees scholarship to the University of Wyoming, in conjunction with the Hathaway Scholarship. He or she will also receive $5,500 in cash scholarships from the national program sponsors and the Wyoming Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship from the Wyoming School Boards Association.

The Wyoming Youth of the Year event is supported by the University of Wyoming, Wyoming School Boards Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Wyoming Area Council, Wyoming Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs and Magellan Healthcare.

The Wyoming Youth of the Year will advance to the regional competition in Dallas this summer. The four regional winners, plus winners from military bases across the country, will each receive additional scholarships and ultimately contend for the title of National Youth of the Year. The national Youth of the Year will receive additional scholarships plus the chance to meet the president and represent all Boys & Girls Club members throughout the country.

