Free family holiday show in Cheyenne
Free family holiday show in Cheyenne

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and the Cheyenne Civic Center Foundation, bring favorite story time treasures to life at 2 p.m., on November 21 at the Cheyenne Civic Center in "Play Me a Story."

The free family event is for children two to six years old and seating is limited to six per household. Event admission is on a first come, first serve basis because venue capacity is limited to accommodate social distance seating.

The special event features "Ferdinand the Bull," "I Crocodile," and "Peter and the Wolf," with guest appearances and narrative by local artists.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/play-me-a-story-tickets or call 307-637-6363.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

