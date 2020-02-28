Free oil changes, dances on limited slate

Free oil changes for single moms and widowed seniors, a high school musical, and several dances are on the slate for the final leaping Saturday of February. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
Pop in the Shop will be doing free oil changes and safety inspections by appointment on Saturday at 5740 W. Yellowstone. Single moms and widowed seniors are invited to schedule their vehicles for the clinic. Space is limited so register early for you spot. Pop in the Shop is a 501(c)3 nonprofit ministry that works with fatherless young men ages 10-17. In a shop setting, mentors work with the boys teaching them the basics of classic car restoration while also teaching them ethics, morals and Godly principles. Contact via email at popintheshop2020@gmail.com for your appointment.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry and Poverty Resistance Thrift Store, 450 S. Wolcott, will be giving away clothing on Saturday at the pantry between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. People wishing to donate clothing, shoes and other items to this effort can bring their donations to the Thrift Store between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. People wishing to get free clothes for themselves and their families should show up at the pantry on Saturday. Come early and help get set up. This is a volunteer effort.
The 2-Hour Scarves Class is at Casper Recreation Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn to knit or crochet a boucle yarn and fun fur scarf in a couple of hours. The yarn and large size knitting needles or crochet hook are included in the registration fee. Some beginning knitting or crochet knowledge is helpful in completing the project during class.
Join the Natrona County Library's Creation Station at 2 p.m., to learn how to make your very own customized Zip It Up coin pouch using either the Library's sewing machines or sewing by hand. This fun tetrahedron-shaped coin purse is made from two simple materials — fabric and zipper. Sign up at bit.ly/zip-coin. Limit of 10 adult participants.
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper, 1040 West 15th Street, is hosting a Losar Celebration at 4 p.m., celebrating the Tibetan New Year with a Tsog feast honoring Green Tara and Her retinue of wisdom beings along with a beloved community of practitioners, spiritual seekers, friends and family. Potluck follows the ceremony at 5 pm, with main course provided, including opportunities to share prayers, music, dancing, and poetry.
Kelly Walsh High School presents the best jukebox musical to come out of Broadway, Rock Of Ages: High School Edition, Saturday, and March 5, 6, 7. All times at 7 p.m., all tickets are free. Tickets can be reserved at Kellywalsh.org/tickets.
Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley at the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday. Admission is $6 for dancers 15 years old and older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8:15 and some door prize drawings after 9:15.
Called an “immersive experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. “The Yellow Wallpaper” runs Saturday at 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, by phone at 307-268-2500, or one hour before each performance, for that performance only.
Father Daughter Dinner and Dance at the Casper Elks Lodge is Saturday for members and their daughters. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., music by Good Times Only. If you don't have a daughter, borrow one and come down for dinner, dancing and door prizes and get your picture taken. Tickets are fathers, $10; daughters 14 & up, $9; 8 to 13 $8, and 7 and under are free. For more information, call 234-4839.
Please note the city's largest annual Father-Daughter Dance, sponsored as a fundraiser by 307 Dance Academy, is also held Saturday evening at the Ramkota Hotel, but there are no tickets available at the door.
