Free oil changes, dances on limited slate

Free oil changes for single moms and widowed seniors, a high school musical, and several dances are on the slate for the final leaping Saturday of February. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.

Pop in the Shop will be doing free oil changes and safety inspections by appointment on Saturday at 5740 W. Yellowstone. Single moms and widowed seniors are invited to schedule their vehicles for the clinic. Space is limited so register early for you spot. Pop in the Shop is a 501(c)3 nonprofit ministry that works with fatherless young men ages 10-17. In a shop setting, mentors work with the boys teaching them the basics of classic car restoration while also teaching them ethics, morals and Godly principles. Contact via email at popintheshop2020@gmail.com for your appointment.

IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.