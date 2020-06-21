Fremont County women finalists for book awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Finalists for the 2020 High Plains Book Awards were released on Wednesday, June 17. Because of concerns about COVID-19, winners will not be announced at an awards banquet, as in years past. Instead, the awards will be announced on the High Plains Book Awards website and on social media on Sept. 26.

Two Wyoming women, Sara Wiles of Lander and Diana Allen Kouris of Kinnear, are among the finalists.

This year’s list of finalists includes 13 Canadians from four provinces, one author from the United Kingdom, five Montanans and authors from nine other states. The list also includes two previous High Plains Book Award winners.

All nominated books — 223 of them this year — were read and evaluated by community readers. Winners in each category will be determined by a judging panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region.

Nominated books must have been published for the first time in 2019. Winners will receive a $500 cash prize. The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.