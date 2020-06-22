Fundraisers

The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave us our initial grant. Others who have given generously include the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation, Glenn and Pat Bochmann, Larry and Becky Steensland and Bill Bay.

Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos or other support is asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.

Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind

Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park on Saturday, September 26, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.