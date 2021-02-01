Fundraisers
Jason's Friends bowling moves date
Due to the current pandemic, Jason’s Friends Foundation and El Mark-O Lanes have made the difficult decision to postpone the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends. Since this is the only fundraiser annually, Jason’s Friends wants to make it the best it can be despite the challenges all are facing. COVID-19 has not stopped Wyoming families from hearing those dreaded words, “Your child has cancer,” so foundation volunteers cannot stop either.
Please mark your calendars for the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at El Mark-O Lanes.
Bowling teams are five people. Limited space due to current state regulations. Register today at jasonsfriends.org/bowl/ or call 235-3421. Start fundraising for the 2021 Bowl for Jason’s Friends.
Want to participate virtually? There is a Phantom Bowling option. For more information, call 235-3421 or visit jasonsfriends.org.
Calendar celebrates MOW's 50 years
2021 marks Natrona County Meals on Wheels 50th anniversary. The Meals on Wheels Foundation created a calendar to ignite a celebration of the recipients affected by the work of the organization. In the calendar, you will get to know some of these amazing people and all the talent that surrounds them. To purchase a calendar, call 265-8659 or head downtown to shop and grab your calendar at one of these participating businesses: Cadillac Cowgirl, Donnell’s Candies, White Lace & Promises-Galleria of Gifts, Ridley’s (East) and Shade Tree. Your purchase of the celebration calendar will help cover the cost of two to three meals. From all of us at Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Meals on Wheels Foundation, we sincerely thank you for your support.
Order Relay for Life daffodils, tulips
The American Cancer Society is having its annual Daffodil Sales to benefit the local Relay for Life. An option to order cut tulips is available this year. Flowers may be ordered until Feb. 19, and they will be delivered around March 24. The cost for daffodils is still $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds, $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds, $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life. To order please contact either Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.
Self Help Center gets donation
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.