Fundraisers

The Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award honors a person or people in the community that have been examples of living the Cowboy Code to its fullest.

In a single moment, tires screeched and a reckless driver collided with their car, taking the life of the Fittje’s three-year-old son, Hunter. Through this tragedy came an unforeseeable amount of support from the community. The Hunter Lewis Fittje Memorial Fishing Derby was created in 2001 as a way to keep his memory alive while giving back to the community. To date, the annual fishing derby has allocated over $20,000 in scholarship money to college-bound students.

Tyrone Fittje is a Natrona County High School chemistry teacher, wrestling coach and a football coach of 28 years. Linda is a childcare provider and community volunteer. Along with Hunter, Tyrone and Linda are parents to Emilie, Diana and William.

The Fittjes will receive the award at the Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to be held at the Casper Events Center on October 21, 2020. The Breakfast is honoring Rhonda Zimmerman, Casper businesswoman and philanthropist, and features a keynote address by former Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Andre Reed. To reserve a seat at the Breakfast, visit bgccw.org/breakfast20 or call 235-4079.

