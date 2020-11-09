Fundraisers

Festival of Trees online through Dec. 6

The 2020 Festival of Tree will be an online auction benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming, running from November 23 through December 6. The 32nd annual event is an online auction of fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings, and other items donated by individuals and local businesses. Auction items will be available to be seen and admired in person and all bidding online.

The goal is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Wyoming’s statewide programs while educating about the mission of Special Olympics Wyoming.

Sponsorships for the event range from the donation of an auction item up to a $20,000 Platinum level sponsorship. More than 50 individual and corporate sponsors support the event.

Items are on display to see at the Eastridge Mall across from Best Buy.

To find online bidding, use www.BiddingforGood.com/SpecialOlympicsWY. The auction bidding is online only. Items may be viewed either in person (at Eastridge Mall) or online.

Casper ski history project