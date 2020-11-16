Fundraisers

Buy wreaths from hockey players

Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual wreath fundraiser will be starting the week of Nov. 15. Help support youth hockey and purchase a wreath for $25 each while supplies last. These wreaths are handmade by a family owned and run operation out of Montana. Not only are they beautiful, but they make great gifts. For more information or to get on a “wreath wish list,” please contact your favorite Oiler, message us on Facebook, or call Diane at 315-0188.

Troopers selling Christmas wreaths

The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps will have freshly made evergreen wreaths available for sale. These wreaths are $30 and will be delivered to your doorstep between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8. These wreaths make excellent gifts and put a special finishing touch to your Christmas decorating. To order one of these wreaths please call the Troopers office at 472-2141 or Ted Gilbert at 265-2894. The Troopers wish you all a wonderful holiday season.

Christmas gifts from Wyoming