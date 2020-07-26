Galleses celebrate 50th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betsy and Jerry Galles celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25, 2020.

They were married July 25, 1970, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and a reception was held at the Ramada Inn.

They own and operate Bar-D Sign, Inc. in Casper. She worked for the Natrona County School District as a teacher for 31 years and retired in 2001. She is a long-time member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority/Alumnae Chapter.

He served as a Wyoming Game & Fish commissioner and supports many wildlife organizations in the Casper community. They enjoy traveling and spending time with their family.

Their children are Kim (Warren) Youmans of Casper and Erin Galles-Hayes of Phoenix. Their grandchildren are Aiden and Addison Youmans of Casper and Beckett, Lincoln and Jagger Haynes of Phoenix.

There will be a celebration next year because of the coronavirus.

