Galls celebrate 50th
Larry and Janice Gall celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 30, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, a card shower would be appreciated. Cards may be sent to them at 328 Indian Paintbrush, Casper, WY, 82604.

Larry Gall and Janice Dewald were married Jan. 30, 1971, at Grace Lutheran Church in Casper.

He worked for many companies involved in the oilfield and later owned his own welding company. She worked at Metropolitan Insurance Co., and retired from the Natrona County School District.

They helped create Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley. She was a den mother for Boy Scouts and he was a volunteer firefighter in Paradise Valley. They love spending time with the family out at the lakes, boating, fishing and snowmobiling in the winter.

Their children are Dan Gall of Casper and Kristi Soske of Cheyenne.

Grandchildren are Morgan Gall, Katelynn Soskie, Brooklynn Soskie and Corben Soske.

