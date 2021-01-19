Gillette museum hosts interactive talk on Homestead Act

In an effort to continue to provide live and interactive experiences, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum’s Black & Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin programming will be offered live on the Rockpile’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Live on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.
Museum educator Stephan Zacharias will be joined by NPS ranger and historian, Jonathan Fairchild from Homestead National Monument of America, for a program entitled, "The Roots Beneath Your Feet: The Homestead Act of 1862."
This will be a live program where guests will be able to watch from the comfort of their own home and participate by asking questions in the online chat. The program will explore the history and daily life of homesteaders in the American West with a particular focus on the homesteaders to Northeast Wyoming. The program will be broadcast from the U.S. Staley Archibald Homestead Cabin Exhibit, featuring Mr. Archibald’s cabin that he built in the winter of 1921/22 and remained on his property in southern Campbell County until it was moved to the Campbell County Rockpile Museum in 2001.
At the conclusion of the program, Zacharias will moderate a virtual question and answer session with Fairchild. Fairchild is the historian at Homestead National Monument of America, a unit of the National Park Service in Beatrice, Nebraska, a site dedicated to telling the story of the American homesteader and the Homestead Act of 1862. He has been in that position since February 2019. Fairchild’s most recent project is on the link between homesteading and suffrage. He argues that women homesteaders were integral to the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing the vote for women, which celebrated its centennial in 2020.
He has led numerous discussions at Homestead National Monument of America, as well as with community partners. At the monument, he oversees National Historic Preservation Act compliance, assists scholars and visitors with research and records requests, maintains the Monument's research library, conducts original research to further the field of homesteading history, and helps park staff interpret the Homestead Act of 1862 and the impact it has had on United States history.
The Campbell County Rockpile Museum is honored host the program in partnership with Homestead National Monument of America as it continues to highlight the stories of those who made Campbell County their home during the peak of homesteading in 1921 and 1922. Be sure to follow the Campbell County Rockpile Museum on Facebook and Instagram to see more of these stories and to stay apprised of future events and programs.
For more information, call the museum at (307) 682-5723 or to find links to the YouTube Channel, Facebook, and Instagram, please visit www.rockpilemuseum.com.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.