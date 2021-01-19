 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gillette museum hosts interactive talk on Homestead Act
View Comments

Gillette museum hosts interactive talk on Homestead Act

{{featured_button_text}}

In an effort to continue to provide live and interactive experiences, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum’s Black & Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin programming will be offered live on the Rockpile’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Live on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.

Museum educator Stephan Zacharias will be joined by NPS ranger and historian, Jonathan Fairchild from Homestead National Monument of America, for a program entitled, "The Roots Beneath Your Feet: The Homestead Act of 1862."

This will be a live program where guests will be able to watch from the comfort of their own home and participate by asking questions in the online chat. The program will explore the history and daily life of homesteaders in the American West with a particular focus on the homesteaders to Northeast Wyoming. The program will be broadcast from the U.S. Staley Archibald Homestead Cabin Exhibit, featuring Mr. Archibald’s cabin that he built in the winter of 1921/22 and remained on his property in southern Campbell County until it was moved to the Campbell County Rockpile Museum in 2001.

At the conclusion of the program, Zacharias will moderate a virtual question and answer session with Fairchild. Fairchild is the historian at Homestead National Monument of America, a unit of the National Park Service in Beatrice, Nebraska, a site dedicated to telling the story of the American homesteader and the Homestead Act of 1862. He has been in that position since February 2019. Fairchild’s most recent project is on the link between homesteading and suffrage. He argues that women homesteaders were integral to the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing the vote for women, which celebrated its centennial in 2020.

He has led numerous discussions at Homestead National Monument of America, as well as with community partners. At the monument, he oversees National Historic Preservation Act compliance, assists scholars and visitors with research and records requests, maintains the Monument's research library, conducts original research to further the field of homesteading history, and helps park staff interpret the Homestead Act of 1862 and the impact it has had on United States history.

The Campbell County Rockpile Museum is honored host the program in partnership with Homestead National Monument of America as it continues to highlight the stories of those who made Campbell County their home during the peak of homesteading in 1921 and 1922. Be sure to follow the Campbell County Rockpile Museum on Facebook and Instagram to see more of these stories and to stay apprised of future events and programs.

For more information, call the museum at (307) 682-5723 or to find links to the YouTube Channel, Facebook, and Instagram, please visit www.rockpilemuseum.com.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 13, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate rosters Jan. 13-14
Announcements

Inmate rosters Jan. 13-14

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 13 and 14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News