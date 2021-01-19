Gillette museum hosts interactive talk on Homestead Act

In an effort to continue to provide live and interactive experiences, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum’s Black & Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin programming will be offered live on the Rockpile’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Live on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.

Museum educator Stephan Zacharias will be joined by NPS ranger and historian, Jonathan Fairchild from Homestead National Monument of America, for a program entitled, "The Roots Beneath Your Feet: The Homestead Act of 1862."

This will be a live program where guests will be able to watch from the comfort of their own home and participate by asking questions in the online chat. The program will explore the history and daily life of homesteaders in the American West with a particular focus on the homesteaders to Northeast Wyoming. The program will be broadcast from the U.S. Staley Archibald Homestead Cabin Exhibit, featuring Mr. Archibald’s cabin that he built in the winter of 1921/22 and remained on his property in southern Campbell County until it was moved to the Campbell County Rockpile Museum in 2001.