Gillette museum offers live virtual concert Monday

The Campbell County Rockpile Museum invites the public to join virtually via Facebook and YouTube for "Black Music on the Great Plains: The Influence of the African-American Experience on Blues, Ragtime, Swing, and Jazz." This Black History Month Virtual Program will feature the musical stylings of The American songster, Dom Flemons. The live program will be broadcast at 2 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 8, via the Rockpile Museum’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
"Black Music on the Great Plains: The Influence of the African-American Experience on Blues, Ragtime, Swing, and Jazz," will highlight the experiences of African-Americans throughout the Great Plains and how their life in the American West influenced the roots of American music across multiple genres.
Dom Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, music scholar, historian and record collector whose recording and touring career stretches back 15 years and has earned him a Grammy Award, three Grammy nominations, and two Emmy nominations. As a co-founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, he won a Grammy Award in 2010 for their folk album “Genuine Negro Jig.” His 2018 Grammy Award-nominated album “Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys,” explored the history and folk music traditions of Black cowboys in the West.
In 2018, he had his major solo debut on the Grand Ole Opry, on a night with Carrie Underwood and Old Crow Medicine Show and has been included in the American Currents Class of 2018 exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit alongside Reba McEntire, Jeannie Seely, Chris Stapleton, Molly Tuttle, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Dan Auerbach, Dan + Shay, John Prine and more.
In 2020 he was selected for the prestigious United States Artists Fellowship Award for the traditional arts category, supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
His latest project, released in February of 2020, is titled "Prospect Hill: The American Songster Omnibus on Omnivore Recordings," available on Omnivore Recordings. The two CD albums feature three parts: the original Prospect Hill album, the 2015 EP What Got Over, and The Drum Major Instinct which includes twelve previously unissued instrumental tracks. He has branded the moniker “The American Songster” since his repertoire of music covers over 100 years of early American popular music.
Dom Flemons highlighted the Campbell County Rockpile Museum’s "A Tribute To Black Cowboys" weekend in October 2019, where he performed in concert "Dom Flemons presents Black Cowboys." This Grammy nominated album was released by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings in collaboration with the National Museum of African American History & Culture as part of their African American Legacy Series in 2018.
For more information, call the museum at (307) 682-5723 or visit YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.