Gillette museum offers live virtual concert Monday

The Campbell County Rockpile Museum invites the public to join virtually via Facebook and YouTube for "Black Music on the Great Plains: The Influence of the African-American Experience on Blues, Ragtime, Swing, and Jazz." This Black History Month Virtual Program will feature the musical stylings of The American songster, Dom Flemons. The live program will be broadcast at 2 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 8, via the Rockpile Museum’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

"Black Music on the Great Plains: The Influence of the African-American Experience on Blues, Ragtime, Swing, and Jazz," will highlight the experiences of African-Americans throughout the Great Plains and how their life in the American West influenced the roots of American music across multiple genres.

Dom Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, music scholar, historian and record collector whose recording and touring career stretches back 15 years and has earned him a Grammy Award, three Grammy nominations, and two Emmy nominations. As a co-founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, he won a Grammy Award in 2010 for their folk album “Genuine Negro Jig.” His 2018 Grammy Award-nominated album “Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys,” explored the history and folk music traditions of Black cowboys in the West.