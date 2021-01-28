Grownup Stuff

Casper Theater Company welcomes Erma Bombeck show

Some of you remember back in the ‘90’s, there was a humor columnist in over 900 newspapers nationwide, and an author of several books, named Erma Bombeck. Erma Bombeck was a dynamo with an easy laugh. “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End,” a play by Allison and Margaret Engel, is a loving tribute to Erma. The one woman show, starring Brenda Lyttle, is a comic look at one of the country’s most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation. Discover the story behind the woman who championed women’s lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected places of all…the truth.

The show performs Jan. 29-30-31, 2021, at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., the Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. Tickets, $13 for seniors, $15 for adults, can be purchased at The Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center, online at caspertheatercompany.net or 30 minutes prior to curtain. This would be a great valentine gift for that special lady. For more information, please call 267-7243.

