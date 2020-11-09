Grownup Stuff

Art on the Go brings art to you

Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.

New Hilltop Bank branch open

Hilltop Bank announces the opening of its new location at 4100 Centennial Hills Boulevard in the new retail center called Compass at Centennial Hills.

Every part of the building, inside and outside was intentionally designed. From the open, welcoming layout to the art on the walls, there is a story.

Hilltop National Bank first opened for business in 1964, and the new east side location opens nearly 56 years later to the date.