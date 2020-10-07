Grownup Stuff

Casper Theater Company cancels opener

Casper Theater Company's opening production of "Norman Is That You?" has been canceled due to the serious illness of the lead actor. The cast and director decided to cancel the show three weeks before opening rather than present a less-than-high quality production.

The season will now begin with the cemetery tour. Season tickets are also available now which include the cemetery tour this year. The 2020-2021 season begins with the Highland Cemetery tour on October 23-24, “Under the Weather,” November 6-15, (this show is the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival Nov. 19-22), “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” January 22-31, “The Business of Murder” April 2-11 and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one-act dinner theater continuing the mini-series. The season tickets will be available during “Norman,” Highland Cemetery Tour and “Under the Weather” at the theater, 735 CY, or online at www.caspertheatercompany.net

At the theater, patrons will enjoy new house lighting, and a darkening of the theater area for better perception and lighting of each production. They have sanitized everything from the front door to the bathrooms and will before and after each performance. There will be hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes at the door for your convenience. Intermission treats will be individually wrapped or covered, and beverage service will be contained in air pots. They have done their best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. Seating will also be spaced to COVID-19 specifications.