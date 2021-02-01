Grownup Stuff
Virtual trivia for AARP members
AARP Wyoming members are invited to take part in a regional trivia night, along with AARP members in Montana and Utah at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The live trivia event will see teams compete against one another on a variety of topics, such as pop culture, sports, history, and even some AARP-related questions. Individuals are encouraged to register as participants who register will be randomly assigned to a team once you join the game. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team at the end of the night.
The event is free, but registration is required in order to receive a link to join the event on Zoom. To register, click here or go to: https://aarp.cvent.com/mtntrivia_wy0211. When registering, participants are asked not to opt-out of CVent emails as those emails will be used to send you a link to the game on the day of the event.
“We are partnering with our state offices in Utah and Montana for a Trivia Night bi-monthly,” says AARP Wyoming Associate State Director for Outreach Tanya Johnson. “This has been a great chance to get to know our friends in other states, have a great time testing our knowledge, and share a few laughs.”
For more information, contact Johnson by emailing tajohnson@aarp.org or calling 307-432-5810.
Art on the Go brings art to you
Art on the Go is a new informal group of local artists who have banded together to present Pop-Up Art Shows sure to add an exciting element to special events or celebrations held by Casper groups and businesses. Art on the Go will also provide short-term art installations for any indoors spaces open to the public. We provide these delightful shows to the hosting organization free of charge and feature for-sale, original art by Wyoming artists. To see examples of what we can offer, please visit Oil City Beer Company or the Tate Pumphouse. For more information or to schedule a show, please contact Bobbie Kuxhausen at bobbiekux@gmail.com or Carol Chapman at hecoly@aol.com.
Casper Theater Company season continues
The Casper Theater Company season includes “The Business of Murder,” April 2-11 and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one-act dinner theater continuing the mini-series.
At the theater, patrons will enjoy new house lighting, and a darkening of the theater area for better perception and lighting of each production. They have sanitized everything from the front door to the bathrooms and will before and after each performance. There will be hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes at the door for your convenience. Intermission treats will be individually wrapped or covered, and beverage service will be contained in air pots. They have done their best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. Seating will also be spaced to COVID-19 specifications.
Individual tickets, $15 adults or senior/student $13, will be available online, The Casper Senior Center (when it opens) and 30 minutes before curtain at the theater. If you have any questions, please call 267-7243 for answers or more information.
Free food for seniors
Adults aged 60 and over in Natrona, Platte and Laramie counties may be eligible to receive a monthly nutritious food box consisting of nonperishable and shelf-stable foods: protein, milk, juice, cereal, canned or dried fruits and vegetables and refrigerated cheese.
In Casper, distribution points are the Natrona County Meals on Wheels office and St. Anthony Manor (for residents only).
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies (WFBR) and its partners want to make sure no senior goes hungry. For more information, seniors and their families can contact WFBR at 265-2172.